The Supreme Court rules Donald Trump must turn over his tax returns to Congress
Trump does not want to release his tax returns. He was fighting handing them over to a congressional committee. The Supreme Court ruled against him.
- Trump does not want to release his tax returns.
- He was fighting handing them over to a congressional committee.
- The Supreme Court denied Trump’s emergency request to block a lower court ruling.
The Supreme Court without comment, denied Donald Trump’s request to prevent the Treasury Department from turning over six years of tax returns for Trump and some of his businesses to the House Ways and Means Committee headed by the Democrats.
It was Trump’s second Supreme Court loss in many months and his third this year. In October, the court declined to intervene in the legal fight surrounding an FBI search of Trump’s Florida property that turned up classified documents.
The United States Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to be delivered to a House committee led by Democrats.
The court’s move represents a great loss for Trump, who has sought to protect these documents for years and now faces multiple investigations. The decision also comes days after the former president announced his intention to run for president again.
More problems for the former president
Last week the former president announced he was running for president again. Republicans, who fared poorly in the House after the Nov. 8 midterm elections, are poised to take control of the committee in January.
Trump became the first president in four decades not to release his tax returns as he sought to keep details of his wealth and the activities of his real estate company, the Trump Organization, secret.
Biden puts Trump on the spot
In January 2022, the Supreme Court refused to block the National Archives from turning over documents to the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection on Capitol Hill. Justice Clarence Thomas was the only vote in favor of the move.
In the dispute over his tax returns, the Treasury Department had refused to provide records during while Trump was president. But the Biden administration said federal law is clear that the committee has the right to examine any taxpayer’s tax return, including the president’s. With information from The Associated Press, CNN en Español and Excelsior.