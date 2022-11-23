Trump does not want to release his tax returns.

He was fighting handing them over to a congressional committee.

The Supreme Court denied Trump’s emergency request to block a lower court ruling.

The Supreme Court without comment, denied Donald Trump’s request to prevent the Treasury Department from turning over six years of tax returns for Trump and some of his businesses to the House Ways and Means Committee headed by the Democrats.

It was Trump’s second Supreme Court loss in many months and his third this year. In October, the court declined to intervene in the legal fight surrounding an FBI search of Trump’s Florida property that turned up classified documents.

TRUMP DOES NOT WANT TO RELEASE HIS TAX RETURNS

The United States Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to be delivered to a House committee led by Democrats.

The court’s move represents a great loss for Trump, who has sought to protect these documents for years and now faces multiple investigations. The decision also comes days after the former president announced his intention to run for president again.