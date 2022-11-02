The Supreme Court rules on Lindsay Graham’s testimony in Georgia (PHOTOS)
The Supreme Court on Tuesday lifted a temporary hold on Sen. Lindsey Graham’s testimony in a Georgia investigation into possible illegal interference in the 2020 election by then President Donald Trump and his allies in the state.
The Associated Press reported that the court left no legal impediments in the way of Graham’s appearance before a special grand jury, now scheduled for November 17. But in an unsigned order, the justices noted that Graham could still object to some questions.
The South Carolina senator, one of Trump’s main allies, had argued that a provision of the Constitution, the Speech or Debate clause, protects him from being forced to testify. The district attorney of Fulton County, Fani Willis, had told judges that “delay resulting from a suspension would inevitably be detrimental” to the grand jury investigation, according to the AP.
The lower courts rejected Graham's request for a hold while the legal case unfolds. Tuesday's order dissolved a temporary stay Judge Clarence Thomas had placed on testimony while he and his colleagues weighed arguments.
Justice Roberts delays release of Trump’s tax returns to House panel
US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts temporarily delayed the release of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to a congressional committee on Tuesday. Roberts’ order gives the high court time to assess the legal issues surrounding Trump’s urgent appeal to the court on Monday.
Had Roberts not intervened, Trump's tax returns could have been turned by the Treasury Department to the House Ways and Means Committee, on Thursday, The Associated Press reported.
WHAT COULD HAPPEN IF REPUBLICANS TAKE OVER THE HOUSE?
Roberts gave the commission until November 10 to respond. The justice is in charge of urgent appeals in Washington, DC where Trump’s tax dispute has been raging since 2019. Lower courts have ruled that the commission does have the power to obtain the documents, and have rejected claims of Trump that they are exceeding their authority.
If Trump can persuade the court to intervene in this case, he could secure a postponement of the final decision until the start of the next legislative period in January. The AP reported that if the Republicans take control of the lower house in the November elections, they could abandon the request for documents.