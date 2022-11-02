Supreme Court lifts temporary hold on Lindsay Graham testimony.

Investigation indicates illegal interference by Graham in the 2020 election.

Graham could still object to some questions.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday lifted a temporary hold on Sen. Lindsey Graham’s testimony in a Georgia investigation into possible illegal interference in the 2020 election by then President Donald Trump and his allies in the state.

The Associated Press reported that the court left no legal impediments in the way of Graham’s appearance before a special grand jury, now scheduled for November 17. But in an unsigned order, the justices noted that Graham could still object to some questions.

LINDSAY GRAHAM’S TESTIMONY TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED

The South Carolina senator, one of Trump’s main allies, had argued that a provision of the Constitution, the Speech or Debate clause, protects him from being forced to testify. The district attorney of Fulton County, Fani Willis, had told judges that “delay resulting from a suspension would inevitably be detrimental” to the grand jury investigation, according to the AP.

The lower courts rejected Graham’s request for a hold while the legal case unfolds. Tuesday’s order dissolved a temporary stay Judge Clarence Thomas had placed on testimony while he and his colleagues weighed arguments. Filed Under: Lindsay Graham Testimony