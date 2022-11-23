A small plane crashed in the city of Medellín, Colombia.

Six buildings were hit by the plane.

The bodies of the victims have already been identified.

A small plane crashed in the city of Medellín, Colombia. Eight people were killed — six passengers and two crew members. The accident leaves the country mourning and the terrifying images of how it destroyed everything in its path have shaken the community.

The aircraft fell to the ground after takeoff in the Belén Rosales neighborhood, according to the Civil Aeronautics. The authorities have not stated whether there were more passengers on the aircraft, but the first images on social media have shaken the hearts of the people in that country.

WHAT HAPPENED TO THE AIRCRAFT?

The mayor of Medellín, Daniel Quintero Calle, said on Twitter that the Administrative Department of Disaster Risk Management and firefighters are at the scene “attending to the emergency”, that the bodies of the victims have already been identified and that six buildings were hit by the plane, “which broke into three parts.”

He added that, at the time of takeoff, the aircraft “showed an engine failure. Unfortunately, the pilot was not able to keep the plane in flight and it collided in this sector”. This day has left Colombians in mourning at the beginning of the week.