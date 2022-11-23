Shooting outside a mall in Washington state leaves at least 2 dead

Shooting outside a shopping mall leaves 2 dead.

The hail of bullets sparked fear among shoppers.

The wave of violence persists in many parts of the world — there have been murders, robberies, assaults, among many other things. People no longer feel safe and, once again, a shooting has been reported. In 2022 we have heard about various violent incidents. Without a doubt this year crime has been in the forefront. Now a shooting was reported outside a Renton, Washington shopping mall, leaving at least two people dead. Shooting at a mall in Renton, Washington According to The Sun, The Landing shopping center, located in Renton, Washington, is where a man opened fire killing two people in a hail of bullets. Authorities rushed to the scene. Reports suggest that the police arrived outside the shopping center around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, November 21, after reports of shots outside Regal Cinemas in The Landing shopping center.

Two men were killed By the time the police arrived at the Renton shopping center, at the scene of the shooting, they found two men lying on the deceased. According to the outlet, the authorities are investigating the case as a possible murder-suicide. First reports indicate that one of the men shot the other before turning the gun on himself. The investigation is still ongoing and no other victims have been reported after the shooting that took place outside a Renton mall.

The shooter died at the scene Detective Robert Onishi has stated that it could be a murder-suicide, "We have eyewitness accounts that… the first man pulled out a gun, shot the second man several times and then walked away a short distance, then shot himself and both were pronounced dead at the scene." Witnesses who were present, terrified by the shots, confirmed that the people who were spending family time or shopping near where the man pulled out the gun, ran for their lives after hearing the shots.

This is not the first shooting in a shopping center registered in the US A witness who was identified as Patrick Ward told KIRO 7 what it was like to see people running in terror, "It was initial panic… nobody knows what is happening. Women were screaming and saying, you know, 'You have to run, there's an active shooter,'" the young man said. Authorities concluded that the shooting was a targeted incident and that both the victim and the assailant knew each other. Police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public. It should be noted that The Landing is a popular area in Renton, Washington with restaurants and shops frequently visited by families, With information from The Sun, KIRO 7 and My NBC 15.