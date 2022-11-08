Plane crashes in Beth Moses Cemetery on Long Island.

Two people were injured and taken to the hospital.

The pilot made a dangerous maneuver.

A plane crashes into Beth Moses Cemetery on Long Island, leaving two people wounded. It was a terrifying scene and no one imagined that an aircraft would crash in that place. It occurred on Saturday, November 5.

The first images began to circulate on social media. It was incredible, the plane crashed into tombstones and knocked down trees, scaring those who witnessed it.

DANGEROUS MANEUVER

Several people called 911 to report that an aircraft was flying very low in an urban area so the authorities immediately responded.

It is very unusual for an aircraft to crash in a cemetery, but on this occasion, apparently, the pilot had no other choice. With this maneuver, he tried to save his life and that of his passenger. In the end it succeeded.