Plane crashes in a cemetery on Long Island
Plane crashes in Beth Moses Cemetery on Long Island. Two people were injured and taken to the hospital. The pilot made a dangerous maneuver.
- Plane crashes in Beth Moses Cemetery on Long Island.
- Two people were injured and taken to the hospital.
- The pilot made a dangerous maneuver.
A plane crashes into Beth Moses Cemetery on Long Island, leaving two people wounded. It was a terrifying scene and no one imagined that an aircraft would crash in that place. It occurred on Saturday, November 5.
The first images began to circulate on social media. It was incredible, the plane crashed into tombstones and knocked down trees, scaring those who witnessed it.
DANGEROUS MANEUVER
Several people called 911 to report that an aircraft was flying very low in an urban area so the authorities immediately responded.
It is very unusual for an aircraft to crash in a cemetery, but on this occasion, apparently, the pilot had no other choice. With this maneuver, he tried to save his life and that of his passenger. In the end it succeeded.
WHAT HAPPENED TO THE CREW?
Suffolk County Police gave preliminary reports on the spectacular incident on Saturday afternoon. They announced that it happened at 1500 Wellwood Ave. in West Babylon around 1:50 pm and they immediately went to the scene to answer the call for help.
The authorities also commented that the pilot and a passenger were inside the small plane. They sustained minor injuries which were not life threatening. However, they were sent to a hospital to receive treatment. Filed Under: Plane crashes graveyard
WHAT DAMAGE IS THERE?
The images circulating on social media show the extent of the damage caused by this aerial mishap. In addition to knocking down trees, the plane knocked down some tombstones, making it look more spectacular than it actually was. Now the authorities will interview the pilot to determine the causes of the accident.
Fortunately, at the time the aircraft crashed, there were no people in the area, at least that is what the preliminary report says, since the only injured people were those in the plane. It is expected more information will be made public shortly. With information from New York Post, NBC New York and ABC 7. Filed Under: Plane crashes graveyard