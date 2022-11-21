Winter storm in New York leaves three dead (PHOTOS)

Three people died after the snowstorm in western New York.

What the streets looked like after the incredible winter storm.

New York had an historic snowstorm just before Thanksgiving.

At least three people have died after a severe winter storm swept through upstate New York, dumping six feet of snow. The deaths were confirmed by local authorities who provided details of the historic storm.

Residents of upstate New York were trying to get back on track after a winter storm that dumped six feet of snow and killed three people, The Associated Press reported Saturday afternoon.

Is the worst coming?

The Buffalo metropolitan area was particularly affected. Some parts south of the city received more than five feet (1.5 meters) of snow. About 80 miles (129 kilometers) to the east, the town of Natural Bridge near Fort Drum Army base reported just under six feet (2 meters).

The National Weather Service predicted partly clear skies but more snow on Sunday, along with showers on Monday. The flooding forced the NFL to move Sunday’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns to Detroit.