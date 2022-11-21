Winter storm in New York leaves three dead (PHOTOS)
Three people died after the snowstorm in western New York. What the streets looked like after the incredible winter storm.
- Three people died after the snowstorm in western New York.
- What the streets looked like after the incredible winter storm.
- New York had an historic snowstorm just before Thanksgiving.
At least three people have died after a severe winter storm swept through upstate New York, dumping six feet of snow. The deaths were confirmed by local authorities who provided details of the historic storm.
Residents of upstate New York were trying to get back on track after a winter storm that dumped six feet of snow and killed three people, The Associated Press reported Saturday afternoon.
Is the worst coming?
The Buffalo metropolitan area was particularly affected. Some parts south of the city received more than five feet (1.5 meters) of snow. About 80 miles (129 kilometers) to the east, the town of Natural Bridge near Fort Drum Army base reported just under six feet (2 meters).
The National Weather Service predicted partly clear skies but more snow on Sunday, along with showers on Monday. The flooding forced the NFL to move Sunday’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns to Detroit.
How the victims of the winter storm died
Erie County Chief Mark Poloncarz tweeted that two people died of heart failure associated with physical exertion while clearing snow. A third person‚ the driver of a snow removal tractor in Hamlet, Indiana was killed Friday when the vehicle rolled over, the Starke County Sheriff’s Department said.
The vehicle he was driving belonged to the Starke County Department of Highways, according to TV Azteca. Hamlet is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) from Lake Michigan. The effects of the storm varied in different parts due to the peculiarities of that type of phenomenon: storms caused by frigid winds that pick up moisture from warmer lakes in narrow bands.
State of emergency declared after snowfall
Some parts of Buffalo were buffeted by heavy snow and strong winds from Lake Erie, while in other parts only a few inches of snow fell, according to the AP. Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Thursday for parts of western New York state, including communities on the eastern edge of Lakes Erie and Lake Ontario.
The measure covers 11 counties and a section of Interstate 90 has been prohibited from traffic. Such storms are common in Buffalo, such as one that occurred in November 2014 that dumped seven feet (2 meters) of snow in three days, causing roofs to collapse and trapping drivers on the road.
The consequences of the winter storm
Separately, the storm has caused road closures and flight cancellations in western New York state. The storm has already broken the daily snowfall record and even more snow is forecast for the rest of the weekend, according to EFE.
Erie County Representative Mark Poloncarz said last night that at least two county residents died of cardiac events due to overexertion during snow removal. With information from EFE, AP and TV Azteca. Filed Under: Winter Storm November