Winter storm warning for Thanksgiving in New York

The last days of November can be catastrophic.

A winter storm could affect Thanksgiving plans.

Travelers are warned to be careful.

Storm warning for Thanksgiving. The nearly six foot snowfall in western New York state prompted local authorities on Saturday to further restrict road travel and forced airlines to cancel flights in the Buffalo area just ahead of the busy Thanksgiving holiday.

Snowfall of more than six feet (1.8 meters) has been recorded in two locations, according to the National Weather Service. At Orchard Park, where the NFL’s Buffalo Bills play, snow was 77.0 inches (1.95 meters) in the past 48 hours and Natural Bridge, just east of Watertown, was 72.3 inches (1.8 meters). Those are historic figures for the area.

Thanksgiving travel

Nearly 55 million Americans will travel more than 50 miles this week as the US prepares to celebrate Thanksgiving, and the FOX Forecast Center is tracking a possible storm in the east that could affect vacation plans and trips for the weekend after Thanksgiving.

Wednesday is shaping up to be a busy travel day with millions of Americans hitting the road, catching a flight or boarding a train to reach their destinations before Thanksgiving. But officials warn to be aware of the weather.