First snow of the season will affect at least 10 US states

Officials warn that the first snowfall of the season will arrive THIS WEEK.

It will bring low temperatures, rain and snow.

It will hit at least 10 US states.

The first massive snowfall of the winter season has been forming since this weekend and will continue to move until it reaches the central-north and eastern parts of the country. By the middle of the week, low temperatures, rain and snow will impact the region.

Forecasters warned that northeastern states like New York, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island will bear the brunt of the snow and residents will need to prepare for cold weather THIS WEEK.

“Overnight Tuesday and Wednesday, snow is likely to fall in parts of the central Appalachians and the eastern Great Lakes area, before ending in northeastern New York state and northern New England on Wednesday late at night and early Thursday,” AccuWeather reported.