Climate experts warn that the US could face 26 named winter storms.

There’s already a winter storm warning this week.

La Niña will bring surprises this winter. ALERT! WINTER IS COMING Climate experts warn that the US could face 26 named winter storms this year and reveal in which states will be hit hardest. In fact, they already warned about a winter storm this week. Every year, before the winter season arrives, meteorologists give their forecasts to help people prepare for the coming months. For the 2022-2023 winter season, they warned that La Niña will bring extreme temperature changes. Experts warn that the US could face 26 named winter storms this year In recent years, the number of named storms that have been recorded per season has been consistent, from a maximum of 26 named storms that were reported in the 2013-2014 season to a minimum of 19 named storms that were recorded in the 2019-2020 season. Last year, for example, there were 20 named winter storms. Now, experts warn that during the 2022-2023 winter season, up to 26 named storms could be recorded in the United States reaching recent records.

When will the bad weather start? Although this year winter formally begins on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 and runs until Monday, March 20, 2023, the experts at The Weather Channel warned that for the past 10 seasons, the first winter storm appeared much earlier, between October and December. In other words, the winter season has already begun and the weather agencies could report snow storms at any time that, according to El Diario NY, will affect states on both coasts and even in the central region of the US.

Where will winter weather hit the hardest? Experts have said that upstate New York as well as New England will have to deal with more dangerous weather from snowstorms in the 2022-2023 season. That does not rule out that other areas of the country will also have to deal with a winter storm. Each year, The Weather Channel names winter storms. To classify them as such they take into account whether they will impact about two million people. This year they will be called: Alejandra, Beck, Carli, Díaz, Elliott, Fernando, Gael, Hudsoon, Iggy, Jimenez, Kassandra, Leona, Mara, Nova, Olive, Piper, Quest, Ricardo, Sage, Taylor, Uriel, Vanessa, Wayne, Xar, Yvetter and Zariah.

Winter is here The clearest sign that the winter season is here is that NWS Weather Prediction Center recently reported that “there is increasing confidence that a significant winter storm will affect parts of the Northern Plains later this week.” “While uncertainty remains about the exact track and strength of this system, some areas are likely to receive heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain,” added the agency. It is recommended that you prepare for winter and that keep an eye on the official information that the weather agencies in your area issue in order to act quickly and effectively if necessary.