Experts say Halloween will be a cold and rainy night

Halloween is one of the most anticipated holidays.

People love dressing up in costumes.

Trick or treating could be ruined by stormy weather.

Halloween is celebrated on October 31, a night when it is common to see children trick or treating. This holiday was born in Ireland and eventually spread to the United States and today this date carries a lot of weight in other parts of the world.

This year severe weather affected many US states, from snowfalls in the summer and strong electrical storms and hurricanes. Now meteorologists say that Halloween 2022 could be stormy.

Rain on Halloween!

Threats of thunderstorms are hitting Texas and the South, rains are forecast through Saturday before spreading west and east by Sunday through Halloween. This season of stormy weather follows in the footsteps of a system that spawned a tornado in Jarrell, Texas on Monday night.

Fall is considered the second severe weather season of the year as it is the time when warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico begins to collide with cooler air that begins to infiltrate the United States from Canada as it leaves approaching winter.