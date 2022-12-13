William Valdés gets naked on social media but it was for a good cause

What did he do now?

William Valdés like you’ve never seen him before!

Why did he get naked on social media? Actor and television host William Valdés like you’ve never seen him before! Although the Cuban hottie has always set social media on fire thanks to his daring photos, now he’s letting it all hang out. Although some say he’s shameless, the Cuban host has insisted that he did it for a good cause. Valdés has joined other celebrities who have come together to raise awareness, because people can be cruel without realizing it. No more fur! People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is the world’s largest animal rights organization, with more than 5 million members and supporters. PETA exposes animal suffering in laboratories, in the food industry, in the clothing trade, and in the entertainment industry. PETA Latino has collaborated with various celebrities to create a video that shows what everyone can do to help animals. William Valdés didn’t hesitate to be part of this incredible movement that helps raise awareness. FILED UNDER: William Valdés gets naked for PETA

William Valdés stands up for animal welfare Valdés is working to raise awareness about the use of animal fur because in order to create coveted fur coats, animals are treated extremely cruelly. This is why PETA Latino created a video. In the video for PETA Latino, the Cuban host says: “If you want to wear some leather at home, there is the vegan option, look for it, because it is there. Stop supporting these companies and brands that are killing animals so you can put on a bag or pants or a shirt.” FILED UNDER: William Valdés gets naked for PETA

William Valdés gets naked for PETA According to PETA, 85% of the skins in the fur industry come from animals that were held captive on fur farms, where they were confined to narrow wire cages, denied the opportunity to do anything natural or important to them and then killed by electrocution, breaking their necks or drowning. “The message is very clear: STOP USING ANIMAL SKIN. There are plenty of vegan options,” William wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo where he appears completely naked with only a small sign covering his naughty bits. FILED UNDER: William Valdés gets naked for PETA

William Valdés is criticized “I assume you are also a vegetarian or vegan right? I say this because if you are defending such a just cause then your habits must agree with what you are defending,” an Instagram user commented on the post. Although there were other comments that showed their support: “I totally agree with you, although I would love to see you dressed in your own beautiful skin.” And there were followers who asked to see him completely naked: “We would love to see you naked.” “I also prefer to see you naked.”