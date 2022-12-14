Once again the entertainment industry is grieving.

Actor Stuart Margolin has died.

He was known primarily for his role on The Rockford Files. Unfortunate news has hit the entertainment industry. Popular character actor Stuart Margolin, known for his roles in The Rockford Files and Death Wish, has died at 82. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Stuart Margolin, a character actor best known for playing Evelyn “Angel” Martin on The Rockford Files, died on Monday, December 12, 2022. He was 82 years old. Actor Stuart Margolin dies at 82 Margolin’s death was confirmed by his stepson, actor Max Martini, on Instagram. Another stepson, director Christopher Martini, told The Hollywood Reporter that Margolin had died of natural causes in Staunton, Va. “The two most profound moments in my life… the birth of my kids and being bedside as my step-father passed this morning. Love you Stuart Margolin. A great actor/writer/producer/director. But more importantly, a profoundly gifted step-father that was always there with love and support for his family,” actor Max Martini wrote.

Known for his roles in The Rockford Files and Death Wish Margolin also brought his personality to Blake Edwards’ films SOB, as the star’s insidious personal assistant, and A Fine Mess, as a bumbling thief in the filmmaker’s homage to slapstick according to The Hollywood Reporter. Yahoo News reports that Stuart Margolin won Emmy Awards in 1979 and 1980 for the respective fifth and sixth seasons of NBC’s The Rockford Files, playing Jim Rockford’s (played by James Garner) former cellmate. He appeared in more than three dozen episodes, including the first and last of the series, his shadowy but endearing character constantly seeking Rockford’s help.

Recognized for his film and television work Stuart Margolin also did some film work, mostly during the 2000s and 2010s. Among his credits is a role in the Fox sci-fi drama The X Files in 2018, which would become one of his last appearances on TV. According to OK Diario, Margolin was born on January 31, 1940 in Daveport, Iowa and raised in Dallas. After being expelled from several public schools, he attended a boarding school in Nashville and a private school in Dallas. He eventually moved to New York to live with his older brother who had ties to the entertainment business. After graduating from high school in Arizona, he studied acting and directing in Southern California and another year in New York.

Stuart Margolin will be missed The Hollywood Reporter pointed out that, in addition to his brother and his stepsons, he is survived by his third wife, Pat, and their daughter, a successful costume designer on major movie productions, Michelle Martini. More details of the funeral services for acclaimed actor Stuart Margolin will be announced in the coming days. He will be missed.