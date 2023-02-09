Was Lionel Messi’s father responsible for his problems with the treasury?

What do the emails that Jorge Messi sent to Barcelona say?

Jorge Messi’s role in the 2016 tax evasion trial.

In 2013, news shook the world of soccer — Lionel Messi, the most successful Argentine player of the last decade, was being investigated by the Spanish tax authorities who accused Messi’s father and the player of tax evasion totaling more than 4 million euros.

After a three-year investigation, there was a trial and both the player and his father, who also acted as his representative, were sentenced to 21 months in prison and fines totaling 2.9 million euros. Learn more about Jorge Messi!

Who is Lionel Messi’s father?

Jorge Horacio Messi was born in Argentina in 1958. The descendant of Italian immigrants, he dedicated himself to working for many years in a factory located in Rosario, Argentina. In his spare time, he watched his son Lionel’s talent for soccer grow. So much so that in 2011 Club Barcelona FC took an interest in the young man, who at that time was barely a teenager. This led Jorge Messi to move to Spain and start a new path managing his son’s career.

Jorge Messi has stood out for getting Lionel million-dollar contracts with the best teams in the world and with recognized brands such as Adidas, Nike and Gatorade. However, he has also been involved in legal problems, which led to a 2016 trial for tax evasion.