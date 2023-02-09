Who Chicharito Hernández dating?

How did Javier Hernández and Nicole McPherson meet?

Find out more about Chicharito’s love life!

Meet Chicharito Hernández’s girlfriend! The Mexican soccer player, who currently plays for the LA Galaxy club in Los Angeles, has had a successful career, but has also been known for his romances off the field and his controversial personal life.

For a long time, Javier Hernández was in a relationship with Spanish journalist Lucía Villalón. After their breakup, he married Sarah Kohan, who is the mother of his two children, Noah and Nala. Learn more about the player’s love life!

Javier Hernández’s ex Lucía Villalón

Chicharito Hernández’s current girlfriend joins a long list of past loves of the Mexican soccer player. Though he no longer shares much about his personal life on social media, for a long time he posted details of his relationship with Lucía Villalón, the Spanish journalist who he dated for two and a half years. The couple met in 2014 when Villalón was covering Real Madrid matches, where Hernández was playing at the time.

Lucía Villalón is probably one of Chicharito’s girlfriends who has had the most influence in the press since she is a prominent journalist. In 2021 she declared that they had plans to marry in the summer, but that Hernández “was not for her” in the end. She insinuated that he had “abandoned” her while she was hospitalized with pneumonia.