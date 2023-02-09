LeBron James breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record as NBA’s top scorer (PHOTOS)
LeBron James accomplishes an historic feat. He scores a record 38,388 points career points. James breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record.
LeBron James is the new king of scorers in the NBA. Through a step back and a jump with 10.9 seconds remaining in the third period of Tuesday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Los Angeles Lakers star reached 38,388 career points, breaking the record Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had held for nearly four decades.
James stretched out his arms and waved them, smiling. Abdul-Jabbar rose from his seat and applauded. The match was interrupted as some of James’ family — including his wife, his mother and his children — entered the field for a ceremony commemorating the milestone.
Lebron breaks record, but loses the game
Despite adding 38 points, James was unable to close the occasion with a win. The Thunder beat the Lakers 133-130. Abdul-Jabbar — one of many celebrities who came to the game hoping to witness the historic event — became the league’s leading scorer on April 5, 1984. He retired in 1989 with 38,387 points.
Some thought that this record would last forever, as other great basketball players barely came close. Karl Malone came up 1,459 points short of Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant fell short by 4,744 and Michael Jordan by 6,095.
Lebron is now the undisputed “King”
James surpassed them all, including Abdul-Jabbar. He did it in his 20th season. Abdul-Jabbar also played 20 seasons in the NBA. And now, James is the league’s all-time scorer, an achievement that fits well with the nickname “King” he’s had since he was a teenager in Akron, Ohio.
“It was a record that has stood for nearly 40 years and one that many thought would never be broken,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. Abdul-Jabbar picked up the ball and handed it to James, as if ceremonially handing him a baton. Both posed with Silver and then together. James wiped away his tears and then spoke to the crowd.
“I just want to say thanks”
“I just want to say thank you to the Laker faithful. You’re one of a kind,” James said, according to USA Today. “To be able to be in the presence of such a great as Kareem means so much to me. Please give a standing ovation to the Captain, Kareem.”
James then thanked his family and those who supported him, including Silver and the late Commissioner David Stern. "Thank you for allowing me to be a part of something I've always dreamed of," he said.
James scored 20 points in the first half
James scored 20 points in the first half, with a display of offensive talent that continues to shine after two decades. In the third quarter he added 16 points to break the record.
James' historic moment comforts a Lakers team struggling to gain ground as they seek to avoid the humiliation of missing out on the playoffs for the second straight season.