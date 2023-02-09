LeBron James accomplishes an historic feat.

He scores a record 38,388 career points.

James breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record.

LeBron James is the new king of scorers in the NBA. Through a step back and a jump with 10.9 seconds remaining in the third period of Tuesday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Los Angeles Lakers star reached 38,388 career points, breaking the record Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had held for nearly four decades.

James stretched out his arms and waved them, smiling. Abdul-Jabbar rose from his seat and applauded. The match was interrupted as some of James’ family — including his wife, his mother and his children — entered the field for a ceremony commemorating the milestone.

Lebron breaks record, but loses the game

Despite adding 38 points, James was unable to close the occasion with a win. The Thunder beat the Lakers 133-130. Abdul-Jabbar — one of many celebrities who came to the game hoping to witness the historic event — became the league’s leading scorer on April 5, 1984. He retired in 1989 with 38,387 points.

Some thought that this record would last forever, as other great basketball players barely came close. Karl Malone came up 1,459 points short of Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant fell short by 4,744 and Michael Jordan by 6,095. Filed Under: Lebron James breaks record