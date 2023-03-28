What do we know about the Minecraft 1.20 update?

The video game could be released in the summer of 2023.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tails and Trails!

Here’s what’s new in Minecraft 1.20! A new version of the video game could arrive in a few months with improvements and new challenges. So what do we know so far? Fans of the game are eager to find out all the details and of course when it will be released.

Without a doubt, Minecraft has become one of the most popular video games in a generation, thanks, in part, to the opportunity to develop the creativity in a three-dimensional environment where you can build all kinds of structures. Find out everything that is known about Minecraft 1.20: Tails and Trails!

Minecraft: The video game sensation of the last decade

Minecraft is a construction and adventure video game developed by the Swedish company Mojang Studios in 2011. In it, players are challenged to explore a randomly generated three-dimensional world in which the main task is to build all kinds of structures with different blocks, materials and tools.

In order to survive and advance in the game, the user must collect resources, build shelters and face different characters. There is also another game mode in which players have the opportunity to develop their creativity with unlimited resources. This has made Minecraft one of the most popular games ever, with millions of players around the world and a community of creators who have developed custom mods, maps, and other content for the game.