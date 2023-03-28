What’s new in Minecraft 1.20: Tails and Trails
What do we know about the Minecraft 1.20 update? It could come out in the summer of 2023. Here's everything you need to know about Tails and Trails!
Here’s what’s new in Minecraft 1.20! A new version of the video game could arrive in a few months with improvements and new challenges. So what do we know so far? Fans of the game are eager to find out all the details and of course when it will be released.
Without a doubt, Minecraft has become one of the most popular video games in a generation, thanks, in part, to the opportunity to develop the creativity in a three-dimensional environment where you can build all kinds of structures. Find out everything that is known about Minecraft 1.20: Tails and Trails!
Minecraft: The video game sensation of the last decade
Minecraft is a construction and adventure video game developed by the Swedish company Mojang Studios in 2011. In it, players are challenged to explore a randomly generated three-dimensional world in which the main task is to build all kinds of structures with different blocks, materials and tools.
In order to survive and advance in the game, the user must collect resources, build shelters and face different characters. There is also another game mode in which players have the opportunity to develop their creativity with unlimited resources. This has made Minecraft one of the most popular games ever, with millions of players around the world and a community of creators who have developed custom mods, maps, and other content for the game.
Minecraft origins
Minecraft was conceived in 2009 by Swedish programmer Markus ‘Notch’ Persson, who was inspired by other video games such as Dwarf Fortress, Infiniminer and Dungeon Keeper. Persson spent several months developing Minecraft until he released a beta version in May 2009. This version was a resounding success, so Persson continued to make improvements until it was officially released in November 2011. The rest is history.
In 2014, Microsoft bought Mojang Studios for $2.5 billion and, since then, the popularity of the video game has been increasing, which is why the gaming community is eagerly awaiting a new version of its favorite game.
Minecraft 1.20: When is it coming?
The release of Minecraft 1.20 was officially announced on October 15, 2022 during Minecraft Live. Its official name is Trails and Tales and developers say it will focus on the Minecraft community and its stories.
Mojang Studios has announced the different improvements and functions that players, from the most novice to the most expert, can expect in this new version of the video game. Some users have even been able to access exclusive content.
What we known so far about Minecraft 1.20
The good news is that Minecraft 1.20 is already in development. Still, Trails and Tales does not yet have an official release date, although some experts say that it could be available in the summer of 2023.
In Minecraft forums there is much speculation and people point out that the last four releases of the video game have occurred in June, which suggests that this could be when Minecraft 1.20 hits the market.