What is the release date for Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 4?

All the details about this long-awaited video game.

A new trailer was released, generating great expectations among Dragon Ball Z fans.

When is Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 4 coming out? March started on the right foot for video game fans, especially for those who are eagerly anticipating the release of Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi, whose trailer was released just a few weeks ago.

It’s been more than fifteen years since the release of level three of this video game so Dragon Ball fans have been waiting a long time for what is considered by many to be the best video game based on an anime. Learn everything about its release!

Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 3

Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 3 is a fighting video game developed by Spike and published by Atari. It is available for PlayStation 2 and Wii consoles. This title is the third installment in the Budokai Tenkaichi series. It revolves around 3D battles that allow players to move and fight freely, according to their level.

This game features a large number of characters from the Dragon Ball Z anime and manga series, including not only the heroes, but also the feared villains. Players have the ability to choose from various categories of characters, such as Saiyans, Namekians, and Androids, each with their own abilities and moves.