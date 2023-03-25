Is play-to-earn the future of video games?

How does it work?

It could be the future of consoles.

Is play-to-earn the future of gaming? At present, we can see how the blockchain has changed many sectors. One of the most prominent is the video game industry. Its entry gave rise to what we know today as play-to-earn, a model that began its journey in 2021 and continues to grow.

However, currently the cryptocurrency market is not doing as well as in the past, mired in a downtrend from which it is unable to raise his head. As a consequence, many projects, mainly P2E models, have been severely affected.

What is play-to-earn gaming?

Play-to-earn, or P2E for short, is a business model that allows players to earn NFTs through video games. To play, participants have to register. Although registration is free, playing usually requires some initial purchase of content in the form of NFTs.

The objectives of NFT games are usually to find, create or buy valuable items or characters. Since in-game items are NFT, they can be resold. Supply and demand play a decisive role: the more players a game has, the more prized the unique items in the game will be.