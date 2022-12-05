Mexico has been eliminated from the World Cup Qatar.

Mexican fans demand coach Tata Martino’s resignation.

What will happen to Tata Martino? What will happen to coach Tata Martino? After the Mexican National Team was eliminated from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, people have begun asking what will happen to Argentine coach, Gerardo ‘Tata” Martino. Martino was criticized during the Concacaf qualifiers. It should be remembered that Mexico was eliminated from the World Cup in the group stage, despite having won their last match with Saudi Arabia. However, their lack of goals wound up affecting the Tricolor team, since that was the tiebreaker to determine who advanced to round 16 with Poland. What will happen to Tata Martino? Group C was led by the Argentine National Team, who scored six points, after beating Poland by two goals to zero. Poland advanced to the next round in second place. Despite the fact that they were tied on points with Mexico, the goal difference was key to them placing above the Mexicans. One of the most responsible for the Mexican failure was the Argentine coach, who was questioned from the moment that he shared the list of players he was taking to the World Cup. Some players who had been having a good season were left off the roster.

Tata Martino did not renew his contract According to some media, Tata Martino has already decided his future after the World Cup. Supposedly the Argentine coach has already chatted with the leaders of the Mexican Soccer Federation and it was announced that he will not accept the offer to renew a contract with Mexico. This means that the match against Qatar could be the last game where Martino is leading the Mexican team. One of the factors that could have affected the coach was the mood of the fans who were not happy with his performance.

Is he saying goodbye to the National Team? Martino revealed his contract had expired in a post-game press conference: "I couldn't tell people anything at all because I am the one most responsible for this terrible disappointment and frustration that we have. As the person responsible for this, which causes a lot of sadness, I fully assume responsibility for this great failure," said Tata. "There is no reason that now makes me think that the future should be different. The contract expired when the referee whistled the end. It was our best game, where we created the most goal situations and we could have scored the number of goals we needed, but we failed," he added at the press conference.

Martino was booed by the fans The Mexican fans showed their dissatisfaction with Gerardo Martino in Mexico's last game of the World Cup, when they began to give the line-up of the teams for the match at the Lusail Stadium. When they named the Argentine coach, fans booed him. He was also insulted inside the building, where fans cheered the Mexican players but everything changed when Tata's name was announced. Several things made the fans angry about his decisions, including the not playing Chicharito against Argentina. With information from Medio Tiempo, El Universal and infobae.