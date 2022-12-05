Jorge Sánchez’s wife causes controversy.

She makes offensive comments about Qatar.

She says the people there “smell bad”.

Controversies have been swirling around the players of the Mexican National Team on social media recently. Now, the wife of footballer Jorge Sánchez has criticized the Qatari people by saying they “smell bad”.

According to TV Notas, the Mexican team has not only upset fans because of their elimination from the World Cup Qatar 2022, but also because of the things the players’ wives have been saying online.

Jorge Sánchez’s wife offends the people of Qatar

Jorge Sánchez’s wife, Linda Villanueva, shared an Instagram story with the unfortunate comments about Qatar and its residents, particularly emphasizing hygiene and personal care.

“That it is difficult for people to bathe, put on a little perfume, a little deodorant. Oh no! We come from taking the Uber they smell horrible,” the soccer player’s complained to her more than 95,000 Instagram followers.