Mexican soccer player Jorge Sánchez’s wife makes offensive comments about Qatari people
Controversies have been swirling around the players of the Mexican National Team on social media recently. Now, the wife of footballer Jorge Sánchez has criticized the Qatari people by saying they “smell bad”.
According to TV Notas, the Mexican team has not only upset fans because of their elimination from the World Cup Qatar 2022, but also because of the things the players’ wives have been saying online.
Jorge Sánchez’s wife offends the people of Qatar
Jorge Sánchez’s wife, Linda Villanueva, shared an Instagram story with the unfortunate comments about Qatar and its residents, particularly emphasizing hygiene and personal care.
“That it is difficult for people to bathe, put on a little perfume, a little deodorant. Oh no! We come from taking the Uber they smell horrible,” the soccer player’s complained to her more than 95,000 Instagram followers.
The post was removed by Linda Villanueva herself
Moments later, according to TV Notas, the post was removed by Linda herself. Possibly because of the large number of negative comments that pointed out her rudeness.
The statement from Jorge Sánchez’s wife comes when most of the team members are enjoying spending time in Qatar after the Mexican National Team was eliminated from the World Cup, according to Record.
Footballer Jorge Sánchez has not made a statement
Linda Villanueva, who is also known for being a content creator on social networks such as YouTube, Tiktok and Instagram, so far has not given any statement after being ripped apart online.
Jorge Sánchez has also not offered comments about the situation or even addressed the criticism of his wife and mother of his two small children Camilo and Maly Sánchez Hernández.
Linda Villanueva is paying a high price
Mediotiempo highlights that Linda Hernández Villanueva has been married to the soccer player for years and she is usually very active on social media. However, on this occasion her thoughtless comments had a high price.
Still, this does not seem to be an impediment for the young woman, because despite being harshly criticized, she continues to share posts about her family enjoying their time as tourists in Qatar.