Adam Zimmer, son of former NFL coach Mike Zimmer, dies at 38

Adam Zimmer worked for the Cincinnati Bengals Adam Zimmer was working remotely this season as an offensive analyst for the Cincinnati Bengals after eight years with the Vikings under his father. When Mike Zimmer was fired in January, most of his staff were fired as well, according to The Associated Press. Mendota Heights Police Capt. Wayne Wegener confirmed officers found a deceased man after responding to a welfare check Monday afternoon at a home near the Vikings headquarters where Adam Zimmer lived. There was nothing suspicious about the death, Wegener said, and the inquest was turned over to the medical examiner to determine the cause.

"I can't believe I'm writing this" Adam Zimmer's sister was devastated by the loss: "I can't believe I'm writing this. I lost my big brother yesterday. The kindest, sweetest, family loving, sports obsessed soul there ever was," Corri Zimmer wrote on Instagram. "My heart is shattered and it hurts so bad. I don't know how to juggle being a mom to one year old twin boys and the grief of losing my brother so unexpectedly. I'm so lost, I'm so overwhelmed, I'm so heartbroken," she added on Instagram, according to the New York Post.

The last goodbye Zimmer began coaching at the NFL level when he was just 22 years old. During his career he worked for the New Orleans Saints as an assistant linebackers coach before eventually moving to the Kansas City Chiefs. He then joined his father from 2014 to 2021, according to Fox News. "Our organization has had the privilege of knowing and working with the Zimmer family for 15 years. We have the utmost respect for Mike and Adam, and are incredibly saddened by this tragic news. Mike and Adam were more than coaches to us, they were friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Zimmer family," Bengals owner Mike Brown said in a statement.