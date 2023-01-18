When is Blue Monday and what does it mean?

How did Blue Monday originate?

When is it and what does it mean?

Is Blue Monday backed by science?

Blue Monday is a phenomenon that floods social media and it began almost two decades ago. But do you know when Blue Monday takes place or what it means? We will explain why everyone is talking about it on social networks like Twitter or TikTok.

Blue Monday started as part of an advertising campaign, however the term took hold on its own and now people are talking about it on social media. Whether or not it makes sense scientifically is up for debate.

What is Blue Monday?

Blue Monday, or Sad Monday, is supposed to be the most depressing day of the year. What started almost twenty years ago has become a tradition. Blue Monday was created in 2005 thanks to the advertising campaign of a British company called Sky Travel.

The term was coined by psychologist Cliff Arnall, who was charged with creating an equation to determine the saddest day of the year. Sky Travel was hoping to come up with the perfect date to start planning for summer holidays and thus improve sales.