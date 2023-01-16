How to age with grace and with dignity
More and more groups in the US work with the well-being of the elderly. How can you age gracefully? Here are tips to grow old with dignity.
Find out how to age gracefully! Nowadays, it is increasingly common to find support groups to advocate for the physical, mental and emotional well-being of older adults. According to a survey published by Forbes in 2022, at least 53% of adults say they do not fear old age, although there are situations that raise concerns about it.
For example, one of these concerns is the decline in cognitive function and memory loss, especially among people over 70. And although it is true that some people in adulthood have this these difficulties, they can be lessened or avoided. Learn how to age gracefully and with dignity with these four tips!
4. How to age gracefully: Maintain a balanced diet
How to grow old gracefully? Start with how you eat! You’re never to old to start watching your diet. In fact, nutrition experts recommend eating a balanced diet at all stages of life, as this will help prevent diseases and strengthen bones and muscles to lead a better quality of life.
It’s important to eat plenty of fruits and vegetables, lean meats and seafood, as well as nuts, seeds and legumes. Ideally, combine a good diet with mild to moderate physical activity and avoid regular consumption of fast food and alcoholic beverages.
3. Use sunscreen
If you want to know how to age gracefully, it’s best to use sunscreen from an early age. The appearance of expression lines is inevitable, but it is possible to delay them with good skin care habits. One of the most important is applying sunscreen on your face, neck and arms, since scientific evidence has concluded that it is capable of delaying skin aging.
Numerous scientific studies have found that the regular use of sunscreen has been decisive in preventing the early appearance of fine lines, in addition to protecting your skin from UV rays and, and reducing age spots and your risk of cancer.
2. Find new hobbies
According to recent research from the National Institute on Aging, older adults who lead an active lifestyle are less likely to develop some diseases, including dementia, various types of cancer, and cardiovascular disease.
How to grow old with grace and dignity? Doing activities that give you satisfaction! Another benefit of finding new hobbies is that it helps establish new routines, focus attention on learning new skills, socialize with people with similar interests, and most importantly, find purpose in life.
1. Practice meditation
Mindfulness has been studied more recently and the results have been astonishing. In an experiment carried out in 2017, it was observed that many of the participants, mostly older adults, showed physical and psychological improvement after having practiced meditation.
Mindfulness can help strengthen your immune system, improve sleep patterns, decrease blood pressure and, in some patients, even relieve chronic pain. As you can see, there are many ways age gracefully.