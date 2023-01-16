More and more groups in the US work with the well-being of the elderly.

How can you age gracefully?

Here are tips to grow old with dignity.

Find out how to age gracefully! Nowadays, it is increasingly common to find support groups to advocate for the physical, mental and emotional well-being of older adults. According to a survey published by Forbes in 2022, at least 53% of adults say they do not fear old age, although there are situations that raise concerns about it.

For example, one of these concerns is the decline in cognitive function and memory loss, especially among people over 70. And although it is true that some people in adulthood have this these difficulties, they can be lessened or avoided. Learn how to age gracefully and with dignity with these four tips!

4. How to age gracefully: Maintain a balanced diet

How to grow old gracefully? Start with how you eat! You’re never to old to start watching your diet. In fact, nutrition experts recommend eating a balanced diet at all stages of life, as this will help prevent diseases and strengthen bones and muscles to lead a better quality of life.

It’s important to eat plenty of fruits and vegetables, lean meats and seafood, as well as nuts, seeds and legumes. Ideally, combine a good diet with mild to moderate physical activity and avoid regular consumption of fast food and alcoholic beverages.