What is bankruptcy? Discover everything about the different types of bankruptcy, its implications and the best way to avoid being one of the more than 380,000 people affected by it each year, according to statistics from the Administrative Office of the US Courts.

In 2022, 387,721 people filed for bankruptcy, fewer than in 2021 at more than 413,000. But what is bankruptcy and what are the different types that affect people the most? Learn more about how avoid this financial situation!

Bankruptcy is the legal process in which a person or company declares itself financially insolvent and unable to meet its outstanding debt. To complete the process, it is necessary to file a petition before a bankruptcy court. This will include all of the details about your debts as well as income and expenses.

This procedure can result in the suspension of collection actions by creditors but it also has negative consequences, such as the loss of the assets of the person requesting bankruptcy and years of bad credit.