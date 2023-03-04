Pablo Lyle’s lawyers may have something to do with his new look.

They apparently recommended that the actor shave his head and gain weight.

It was to avoid being harassed in jail. Mexican actor Pablo Lyle was sentenced to five years in prison in the United States for involuntary manslaughter after a man he punched during a road rage incident died. He was recently transferred to a prison to determine where he will serve his full sentence. Recently, Miami media published a photo from when Lyle arrived at the South Florida Reception Center showing that he has a shaved head and was wearing a gray uniform. Now the reason why he has no hair has come to light. Why did Pablo Lyle shave his head? The Florida prison authorities reported the transfer of Lyle to the South Florida Reception Center, in Miami-Dade County, where he will be interviewed by psychologists and doctors, to determine which Florida prison he will be taken to to serve his sentence. The actor was sentenced to five years in prison and eight years of probation for the 2019 death in 2019 of Juan Ricardo Hernández, whom he punched after an argument that occurred at an intersection in the South Florida city, according to EFE.

Pablo Lyle’s lawyers recommended that he shave his head Now, it’s being reported that Pablo Lyle’s defense team recommended that the actor shave his head and even gain weight to avoid being harassed in prison, according to Chisme No Like. “We are going to tell you the best kept secret of why Pablo Lyle comes out shaved, which is the photo of the signing. It is not that the prisoners are forced to cut their hair,” began Argentine journalist Javier Ceriani before dropping the bombshell.

He’s trying to look less attractive “On the advice of Pablo Lyle’s lawyer, he told him to cut his hair so as not to attract attention and to not be so attractive because he will be with more than 1,100 inmates who have no contact with women and they told him, ‘You are very pretty,'” Javier Ceriani pointed out on Chisme No Like. Given this, his co-host Elisa Beristaín pointed out that she had another theory about why Pablo Lyle appeared with a shaved head, “When you go to jail for hygiene they ask you to shave, also, if he’s shaved right now, I think he’s more fashionable.”

They say that the actor’s lawyers also told him to gain weight On the other hand, on De Primera Mano they pointed out that Pablo Lyle’s lawyers also recommended that the actor gain weight, so as not to be so attractive to the other inmates and to avoid looking privileged. Now, the 36-year-old actor is serving his sentence. “It is the most sincere apology I have offered in my life, with all my heart I am very sorry,” said the actor, visibly moved, to the victim’s relatives moments before his sentence was announced.