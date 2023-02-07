Pablo Lyle’s lawyer will appeal his 5-year sentence
Pablo Lyle was sentenced to five years in prison. He will have another eight years of probation. His lawyer gives him good news.
- Pablo Lyle was sentenced to five years in prison.
- He will have another eight years of probation.
- His lawyer gives him good news.
Pablo Lyle was sentenced in Miami on February 3, 2023 to five years in prison and eight years of probation for involuntary manslaughter after a traffic incident that occurred in 2019. He was found guilty several months ago.
Juan Ricardo Hernández, 63, died after the Mexican actor punched him. After his guilty verdict, Lyle tearfully apologized to his family.
Pablo Lyle apologized to the widow of the man he killed
While waiting to find out how long he would spend behind bars, Pablo Lyle addressed the wife of Mr. Hernández and apologized for what happened in 2019. He said it has haunted him ever since.
“It haunts me when I go to sleep at night and is still there when I wake up. I never wanted this to happen, never, in my wildest dreams, could I imagine that something like this could happen, that a life would be lost and many others would be affected, in a matter of seconds, with a single blow,” he said tearfully.
Pablo Lyle’s lawyer will appeal his sentence
Pablo Lyle’s lawyers were interviewed leaving the hearing and revealed that they did not agree with the sentence, since they reaffirmed that the actor was defending his children, who were in his car at the time of the altercation.
David Oscar Marcus, the actor’s lawyer, revealed that he intends to appeal the sentence: “We are going to appeal and present it within 30 days, and then start the process,” he said. However, this process that has to be approved by the judge. WATCH VIDEO HERE
Was justice done?
Pablo Lyle’s legal team said there were irregularities in his case is why they asked for a new trial, which was denied. Another of his lawyers kept repeating, “He acted to defend his family as any father would.”
Lyle was calm as he heard his sentence. It was reduced due to his good behavior in the more than three years that he has remained under house arrest since the incident in 2019. It only remains to see if his appeal is accepted.