Pablo Lyle’s lawyer will appeal his 5-year sentence

Pablo Lyle was sentenced to five years in prison.

He will have another eight years of probation.

His lawyer gives him good news.

Pablo Lyle was sentenced in Miami on February 3, 2023 to five years in prison and eight years of probation for involuntary manslaughter after a traffic incident that occurred in 2019. He was found guilty several months ago.

Juan Ricardo Hernández, 63, died after the Mexican actor punched him. After his guilty verdict, Lyle tearfully apologized to his family.

Pablo Lyle apologized to the widow of the man he killed

While waiting to find out how long he would spend behind bars, Pablo Lyle addressed the wife of Mr. Hernández and apologized for what happened in 2019. He said it has haunted him ever since.

“It haunts me when I go to sleep at night and is still there when I wake up. I never wanted this to happen, never, in my wildest dreams, could I imagine that something like this could happen, that a life would be lost and many others would be affected, in a matter of seconds, with a single blow,” he said tearfully.