Mhoni Vidente predicts the worst for JLo and Ben Affleck

Mhoni Vidente predicts the worst for Jennifer López and Ben Affleck’s marriage.

The couple just got married last year.

Mhoni says who is trying to hurt Affleck.

Cuban psychic Mhoni Vidente predicts the worst for singer Jennifer López and actor Ben Affleck’s marriage. She says 2023 will be the year of celebrity divorces and that you have to be prepared for everything. So here we tell you what she predicted, according to Vox Populi.

In a YouTube video where she read cards for Unicable, the popular psychic said what’s to come this year. It should be remembered that many of her predictions have come true.

WILL BEN AFFLECK AND JLO BREAK UP?

Now Mhoni has dedicated herself to reading cards for some of the most famous couples in the world and it does not look good for them. We’ll have to wait a few months to see which of her predictions come true.

It’s not just Ben and JLo who need to worry, she says that more celebrities are in danger of splitting in 2023, so be prepared to find out who could end up single and why they may be headed for divorce.