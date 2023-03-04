Mhoni Vidente predicts the worst for JLo and Ben Affleck
Mhoni Vidente predicts the worst for Jennifer López and Ben Affleck's marriage. Mhoni says who is trying to hurt Affleck.
- Mhoni Vidente predicts the worst for Jennifer López and Ben Affleck’s marriage.
- The couple just got married last year.
- Mhoni says who is trying to hurt Affleck.
Cuban psychic Mhoni Vidente predicts the worst for singer Jennifer López and actor Ben Affleck’s marriage. She says 2023 will be the year of celebrity divorces and that you have to be prepared for everything. So here we tell you what she predicted, according to Vox Populi.
In a YouTube video where she read cards for Unicable, the popular psychic said what’s to come this year. It should be remembered that many of her predictions have come true.
WILL BEN AFFLECK AND JLO BREAK UP?
Now Mhoni has dedicated herself to reading cards for some of the most famous couples in the world and it does not look good for them. We’ll have to wait a few months to see which of her predictions come true.
It’s not just Ben and JLo who need to worry, she says that more celebrities are in danger of splitting in 2023, so be prepared to find out who could end up single and why they may be headed for divorce.
WHO ELSE’S RELATIONSHIP IS IN TROUBLE?
“One of them is Jennifer López, I had already told you that there is a very strong witchcraft on her because people want to see her alone, separated from anyone in matters of love. She is very successful and she believes in witchcraft and they say that they help her, but there is a person who does not want her to be with Ben Affleck, the Cuban psychic said.
The Cuban psychic predicts that another couple headed for trouble is Prince Harry and his wife Meghan. She said: “They are going to be talking about a definitive separation in a matter of love relationships, which is good because that woman is actually a bad person.”
EVEN MORE CELEBRITY SPLITS ARE COMING
Mhoni said that Anuel and Yailín will also break up: “Now that this girl who got pregnant is getting better, she gets pregnant by him to get all his money. Right now love hardly lasts friends, These are very difficult situations, right now love is very fragile because it does not have the foundations like we had before.”
Users began to comment on the divorces and separations coming in 2023 and one person recalled the marriage of Erick Rubín and Andrea Legarreta: “Eric and Andrea: That life as a couple was so beautiful that they are going to separate… No, yes. Zero congruence. Anyway… it doesn’t mean that Erik cheats on her. The fact that he was a drug addict was not a problem for her, because she also has her problems.”