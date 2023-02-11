Does Pablo Lyle suffer from alopecia? People notice something strange about his hair during his sentencing hearling
People say that Pablo Lyle could suffer from alopecia. A strange detail about the actor's hair was pointed out. He underwent a hair transplant in 2013.
After three years of waiting for his involuntary manslaughter trial, it was held on October 4 and the Mexican actor was found guilty after punching 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernández, causing his death, in a road rage incident.
On February 3 the Mirreyes contra Godínez actor was sentenced to five years in prison, eight on probation and 100 days of community service after being found guilty
Now people are wondering if Pablo Lyle suffers from alopecia since he appeared have some hair loss during the hearing when the Mi adorable maldición actor found out how long he would have to spend in prison.
It should be noted that in 2013 Pablo Lyle underwent a hair transplant. After all the stress of the trial, the 36-year-old actor's hair loss has been noticeable.
People notice something strange about his photos from the sentencing hearing
According to TV Notas, everything seems to indicate that the soap star has developed alopecia. According to the outlet, when he was barely 26 years old, Pablo Lyle made the decision to undergo a hair transplant.
Well, for years he wore his hair long, as in Mirreyes contra Godínez, and even during his initial manslaughter trial. But it seems that the long, stressful process has taken its toll causing rapid hair loss.
Stress took its toll on the Mexican actor
According to MedlinePlus, alopecia areata occurs when the immune system attacks the hair follicles and can be caused by great stress. It not only causes hair loss, it can also lead to total baldness. It usually affects the head and face area, although it can appear anywhere on the body.
After being sentenced to five years in prison, eight on probation and 100 days of community service, the 36-year-old actor is being held in Miami-Dade County in a minimum security prison.