People say that Pablo Lyle could suffer from alopecia areata.

A strange detail about the Mexican actor’s hair was pointed out.

Pablo Lyle underwent a hair transplant in 2013.

After three years of waiting for his involuntary manslaughter trial, it was held on October 4 and the Mexican actor was found guilty after punching 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernández, causing his death, in a road rage incident.

On February 3 the Mirreyes contra Godínez actor was sentenced to five years in prison, eight on probation and 100 days of community service after being found guilty

Does Pablo Lyle suffer from alopecia areata?

Now people are wondering if Pablo Lyle suffers from alopecia since he appeared have some hair loss during the hearing when the Mi adorable maldición actor found out how long he would have to spend in prison.

It should be noted that in 2013 Pablo Lyle underwent a hair transplant. After all the stress of the trial, the 36-year-old actor's hair loss has been noticeable.