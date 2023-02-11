How was the leader of Los Mexicles, Ernesto Alfredo Piñón de la Cruz, killed?
Ernesto Alfredo Piñón de la Cruz, or ‘El Neto’, died in a confrontation with police after escaping from Cereso prison in Ciudad Juárez. What did the autopsy of the leader of Los Mexicles reveal?
According to Publímetro, during the early morning of January 5, a security operation was carried out to recapture dozens of inmates who had escaped from the city prison, an action that left several dead and total chaos in the area. The military and police guarded the conflict zone.
HOW DID ERNESTO ALFREDO PIÑON DE LA CRUZ DIE?
The scuffle occurred between Toltecas and Tzetzales streets in the Aztecas neighborhood in the border city. Members of the Sedena and an organized crime group exchanged gunfire and the leader of the criminals was wounded. He was taken to a hospital, however, he died en route.
After the escape, the authorities wanted to capture El Neto and a multidisciplinary and intelligence team of the State Investigation Agency carried out the operation to find his whereabouts since he was considered one of the top criminals in the jail.
WHAT DID THE GOVERNMENT REPORT?
Authorities reported the following: “We report that during the early hours of this Thursday, thanks to the intelligence team of the state prosecutor’s office and in coordination with the three orders of government, “El Neto” was located, pursued, and was injured, but the one responsible for the event of Cereso 3, lost his life on the way.”
Authorities reported that El Neto escaped in a car until he collided with a gas station where he was hit by law enforcement. He shot at them, which resulted in an exchange of gunfire and he was wounded.
LEAKED IMAGES OF ALFREDO PIÑON DE LA CRUZ’S BODY
Images of the criminal’s corpse were leaked on social media. He was wearing a black shirt and his pants, with his hands behind him and covered in blood. He in the back of a white truck. The images caused a great impact.
The authorities’ report indicates that he was transferred to the North Zone District Attorney’s Office, but he died on the way. An armored BMW, eight long guns and five tactical vests were secured at the scene, all this by action of the State Investigation Agency.