How was Alfredo Piñón de la Cruz killed?

He died in a confrontation with law enforcement after a prison escape in Ciudad Juárez.

He was the leader of Los Mexicles.

Ernesto Alfredo Piñón de la Cruz, or ‘El Neto’, died in a confrontation with police after escaping from Cereso prison in Ciudad Juárez. What did the autopsy of the leader of Los Mexicles reveal?

According to Publímetro, during the early morning of January 5, a security operation was carried out to recapture dozens of inmates who had escaped from the city prison, an action that left several dead and total chaos in the area. The military and police guarded the conflict zone.

HOW DID ERNESTO ALFREDO PIÑON DE LA CRUZ DIE?

The scuffle occurred between Toltecas and Tzetzales streets in the Aztecas neighborhood in the border city. Members of the Sedena and an organized crime group exchanged gunfire and the leader of the criminals was wounded. He was taken to a hospital, however, he died en route.

After the escape, the authorities wanted to capture El Neto and a multidisciplinary and intelligence team of the State Investigation Agency carried out the operation to find his whereabouts since he was considered one of the top criminals in the jail.