Is Thalía leaving Tommy Mottola over alleged infidelity?

It’s rumored that Thalía is leaving Tommy Mottola.

He’s accused of infidelity.

Who is the businessman’s alleged mistress?

Thalía is rumored to be ending her relationship with Tommy Mottola. These days, rumors of the end of the 22-year marriage of Mexican singer Thalía and music industry mogul Tommy Mottola are swirling. Supposedly, Mottola cheated on his wife, with whom he has two children.

These rumors have been growing as the days go by, as there has also been speculation about who the third party is. Reports suggest that singer Leslie Shaw could be coming between the couple.

How the rumors about Tommy Mottola’s infidelity began

Apparently, the relationship between the famous businessman and co-owner of Casablanca Records, and Mexican singer Thalía is in crisis. Magaly TV’s La Firma journalists have said the worst about Mottola.

Host Ernesto Buitrón indicated that the couple celebrated their 22nd anniversary in December. However, allegedly Mottola has not been faithful to his wife.. Filed Under: Thalia leaving Tommy Mottola