Is Thalía leaving Tommy Mottola over alleged infidelity?
It's rumored that Thalía is leaving Tommy Mottola. He's accused of infidelity. Who is the businessman's alleged mistress?
- It’s rumored that Thalía is leaving Tommy Mottola.
- He’s accused of infidelity.
- Who is the businessman’s alleged mistress?
Thalía is rumored to be ending her relationship with Tommy Mottola. These days, rumors of the end of the 22-year marriage of Mexican singer Thalía and music industry mogul Tommy Mottola are swirling. Supposedly, Mottola cheated on his wife, with whom he has two children.
These rumors have been growing as the days go by, as there has also been speculation about who the third party is. Reports suggest that singer Leslie Shaw could be coming between the couple.
How the rumors about Tommy Mottola’s infidelity began
Apparently, the relationship between the famous businessman and co-owner of Casablanca Records, and Mexican singer Thalía is in crisis. Magaly TV’s La Firma journalists have said the worst about Mottola.
Host Ernesto Buitrón indicated that the couple celebrated their 22nd anniversary in December. However, allegedly Mottola has not been faithful to his wife.. Filed Under: Thalia leaving Tommy Mottola
Who is coming between Thalía and Tommy Mottola?
After 22 years of marriage, Tommy Mottola and Thalía could be facing a marital crisis. We know the rumors that actress Leslie Shaw is involved with Thalia’s husband are getting stronger. The singer has been receiving harsh criticism and attacks on social media.
In addition, many sources point out that Thalía has not shared any selfies with her husband on Instagram. Her last post was at the beginning of December, when the couple celebrated 22 years of marriage. Filed Under: Thalia leaving Tommy Mottola
The last time Tommy Mottola and Thalía were seen together
According to Marca, Thalia and Leslie Shaw recently collaborated on the song, I’m Single. The outlet also says that the last time Mottola and Thalía were seen together was at the Latin Grammy Awards.
So far, no one has commented on this rumor. In addition to this, Thalía has been behaving strangely. “If you look, Thalía is very active, her last public appearance was in Las Vegas, at the Latin Grammys and Tommy was not there either. We expected to see her with her husband and he wasn’t there either,” said Ernesto Buitrón.
The last message that Thalía dedicated to her husband
On their wedding anniversary, Thalía showed Tommy Mottola’s love for her with a post at the beginning of December 2022. She wrote:
“22 years of love and complicity. I love you deeply, I admire you, I celebrate your life. I love you, inexhaustible, creative, unstoppable. I love your commitment to our family, your love for me. God bless you my love and for many more years of happiness! Happy wedding anniversary, my love.”