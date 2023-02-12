Is there a ghost on La Casa de los Famosos?

Renowned psychic Vieira Vidente reveals the truth.

Internet users agree. What’s going on? Amid great expectations, on Tuesday, January 17, the third season of Telemundo‘s La Casa de los Famosos began. In its first two seasons, the winners were actress and former beauty queen Alicia Machado and Mexican actress Yvonne Montero. Now something strange is going on in the house. Through her official YouTube channel, where she has more than one and a half million subscribers, renowned psychic Vieira Vidente shared a video where she reveals whether it is true that there is a ghost in the house. A ghost on La Casa de los Famosos? After greeting her followers, Vieira Vidente said that, since the second season of La Casa de los Famosos, “strange steps” have been heard and that some “things are odd”. Several people say there’s an entity, referring to the probable presence of a ghost. For this reason, she was encouraged to do a card reading. “From the second season I saw that something was not going very well. Also, when the ‘Señora Escándalo’ was there (referring to the Cuban dancer and actress Niurka Marcos), I noticed that there was something else. These two cards are telling me that both men and women who are inside the house are feeling bad, they are feeling unstable,” the psychic said.

“The devil is loose” in La Casa de los Famosos Before reading the cards, Vieira Vidente said that “the devil is on the loose” in La Casa de los Famosos. “There are people who supposedly enter to win with (good) energy, very happy, very positive, that they want to give the best of themselves and that we know who they really are, however, the cards are telling me that there is something wrong in the house.” The psychic said that “a recognized person” who would like to do this type of damage (witchcraft) only lives “to control the lives of others”. “That house needs an emergency cleaning. Look for holy water, sprinkle a lot of holy water so that the white magic gets there because what is there is a dark entity, it is something very strong, very bad.”

“People feel trapped” In another part of the video, which caused all kinds of reactions among users, Vieira Vidente said that inside La Casa de los Famosos, “people feel trapped” and that they are taking things very personally when they should not be. “It is true that many want to run out of there and at night they cannot sleep,” said the psychic, who said that a “tall woman with light hair” will last two more weeks at most because she feels that she is about to throw in the towel. “You feel that you cannot breathe, that you are short of breath, you feel bad.” She also said that a resident of this house suspects that there is something else and that she has a feeling that something is not going well.

“They are not going to end well on La Casa de los Famosos“ Finally, in this video available on her official YouTube channel, Vieira Vidente said that things will not end well in the third season. “Some people will feel betrayed, as if they were being stuck with a knife in the back. The entity that exists here is not a woman, it is a strong, masculine entity,” she concluded. Some people agreed with the psychic: “Since this season began I have seen and felt a strange energy in that house.” “You are right.” “Niurka, Zerboni, Ivonne and Juan are the ones who carried their energies.” “I hope that the directors of Telemundo see this message.” “This season there was something strange regarding spirits in that house.” “I think it was Niurka.” (CLICK TO SEE THE VIDEO HERE)