What is the minimum wage in the US?

The states with the highest minimum wage.

Find out the exceptions to the federal minimum wage.

What is the minimum wage in the United States? Recently, it was announced that at least 26 states will raise their minimum wage based on inflation but the figure will vary depending on various factors such as the type of job and where you live.

The minimum wage is an issue that is always up for debate, especially in the face of economic stresses such as inflation, which have led to an increase in the costs of basic consumer products, something that has especially affected the working class. Learn more about the minimum wage!

Minimum wage in the United States

The Fair Labor Standards Act has established that the federal minimum wage in the United States starts at $7.25 per hour. This took effect on July 24, 2009. However, this does not mean that all states can’t set their minimum wages higher.

Minimum wages vary by state, when the two differ, the employee must be paid the higher of the two. There are some exceptions, such as wages for workers with disabilities, full-time students, those under the age of twenty, and tipped employees.