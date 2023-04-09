How to make money: The 10 best side hustles for 2023

Do you want to earn extra money? Get a side hustle!

The best second jobs for making some cash in 2023.

Earn cash with these tips. Find out how to earn money with a side hustle! Did you know that, according to a Zippia survey, 45% of adults in the United States have a side job? This is increasingly common, as it is a way to cover daily expenses and generate extra income for the future. Getting a temporary or side job does not have to be difficult, since many offer flexible schedules so you can add to your regular income. Here are 10 of the best side hustles for 2023! 10. How to earn money with a side hustle? Make deliveries Nowadays, technology is an excellent ally to earn more and more money in your free time. One way to do it is with delivery apps, be it food delivery or grocery shopping. One of the advantages of this type of employment is the flexible hours. Plus, tips often supplement earnings, which could be at least $100 a day, depending on the type of delivery or how many hours you’re willing to put into this side job.

9. Writing If you like to write, this is your opportunity to start a blog and monetize it, or to look for a job as a freelance writer. According to estimates from MillennialMoney, people who monetize a blog or personal page can generate income of between $10,000 and $200,000 monthly. This is thanks to affiliate links. Every time visits your page and clicks on a link, you can earn a commission on what they buy. Another advantage of this side hustle is that it can be done without a large investment, from anywhere in the world, and at your own schedule.

8. Content creator Do you consider yourself a creative and uninhibited person? Become a content creator! This is a job that requires time, but you do not need a large capital investment to start. You only need a cell phone or a camera and many ideas to create interesting content that people want to see. Social media influencers — whether in entertainment, education, streaming, or music — can earn hundreds of thousands of dollars a year. Of course, this requires patience, great ideas and strategy, but potential business partnerships could mean a significant increase in revenue.

7. Take online surveys Answering surveys is not necessarily a million-dollar source of income but it is an option that only requires your time. Some sites pay between 10 cents and $20 per survey. Not bad for a side hustle. Sites like Swagbucks and Branded Surveys are among the most reliable for people who want to increase their income without having to leave home. You just need to answer surveys, watch videos and answer emails.

6. The best side hustle: Rent a property This option could earn you thousands of dollars a month. Simply register on a rental platform such as Airbnb. If you have an extra room or an entire property that you want to rent to vacationers. This passive income will help you increase your annual income relatively easily. Before renting out your property, make sure you comply with the necessary security measures and requirements to avoid putting both your property and your own safety at risk.

5. Dog walking Dog walking is, for many, the dream job. You get to spend time with pets every day while earning money in your spare time. This type of job requires relatively little training. You need to know how to care for the animals and keep them safe. You can earn several thousand dollars a month, although the amount will vary depending on the time you dedicate to it. In addition, it’s good for your health, since you will be doing plenty of walking.

4. Babysitting On average, a babysitters earn around $25,000 per year. Imagine all the money you could make in your spare time! This side hustle requires patience and a lot of preparation to know how to respond to a medical emergency and keep babies safe. If you are interested in this job, you can start by taking a first aid course, since it’s an essential requirement even if you are freelancing. Do not hesitate to promote yourself on social media, as this will build trust and publicize both your experience and your abilities.

3. Tutoring is a great side job Having mastery over a subject, whatever it may be, will broaden your horizons and will allow you to make extra income as a tutor or personal consultant. For example, if you studied math or languages, you could earn hundreds of dollars a week teaching the basicsto people interested in learning more about them. The advantage of tutoring is that you can do it from anywhere in the world. With a good internet connection, you will reach potential customers, either through specialized platforms or social media. It’s time to put all your knowledge into practice!

2. Sell desserts Take a tour of social media and you will see how much bakers can earn. It is true that this job requires a lot of skill and dedication, but if you are passionate about baking desserts or cooking, this is the perfect side job for you. If you already have experience in the area, a Facebook page, an Instagram profile or a TikTok account will help you publicize your products and reach more and more customers. The flexibility is also an advantage that you will not want to pass up.

1. Selling items online Photographers, pastry chefs, artists, writers, restaurateurs, and craft experts have what it takes to make a fortune selling their products on e-commerce platforms. You can also refurbish second-hand items increasing your potential earnings. Remember register on platforms like Amazon or Etsy, or even create your own e-commerce page to start generating profits from day one.