Doppelgangers: What is a doppelganger and how can you find yours?

What qualifies as a doppelganger? Scientists who have studied the phenomenon of doppelgangers still have not reached a consensus on determining who qualifies as a doppelganger and who does not. For some, people must have identical characteristics to each other, so much so that a facial recognition system could think they are the same person. Thus, they would need to have the exact proportions and facial features. For others, the term doppelganger is more lax and refers to the fact that two people could pass as relatives or twins to anyone who does not know them. Given this, several scientists have explained that, in reality, the human brain has the ability to find significant similarities between one person and another, even when these are slight.

We all have one Science is convinced that for every 10,000 people, at least eleven of them will have a doppelganger somewhere in the world. But finding that person is another story, since the possibility of crossing paths with your “twin” at any stage of life is one in 135. In the 21st century, the possibilities could increase thanks to the development of technology and the appearance of multiple platforms and social networks in which photos and videos are shared, so it could take you a matter of seconds to find your “twin” on the internet.

How do I find my doppelganger? Family Search is a site that helps you find your doppelganger. It’s a platform where you can upload your photograph and that of your relatives to find out which of them you are most like. Another option is to resort to social media. Surely you will find someone who looks like you! There are also other sites like Twin Strangers, ILookLikeYou, StarByFace, and Google’s Reverse Image Search, where all you need is a photo to create a list of potential doppelgangers from just about anywhere in the world!