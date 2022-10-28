Are you over the age of 18 and eligible for US citizenship?

Find out how to apply.

The application process takes between 10 and 15 months.

Here’s what to do if you already qualify for citizenship! The first thing you should know is that the process to obtain citizenship costs approximately $725, which covers procedures, filling out the forms and biometric tests. The processing time can take more than 15 months..

People over 18 years of age who have had a permanent residence permit for at least five years and meet the requirements set by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS), may proceed to apply for citizenship by sending form N-400. There are a few things to take into account.

4. Remain on US soil

What do I do if I qualify for citizenship? If you want to start the process to obtain US citizenship, consider that one of the requirements set by USCIS is to demonstrate that you have continuously resided in the United States for a minimum of five years. You will also need to show that you have been physically present in the country for at least 30 months prior to filling out the N-400 form.

