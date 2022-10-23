What are the risks of using a fake Social Security number?

You need a Social Security number to work in the US.

Your Social Security number also serves as ID or to apply for government benefits.

Know the risks of using a fake Social Security number!

Know the risks of using a fake Social Security number! In the United States, Social Security numbers are issued by the Social Security Administration (SSA). Social Security cards are used as identification as well as to apply for jobs and obtain some government benefits.

In the United States, virtually all citizens, permanent residents and temporary workers receive a Social Security number. Unfortunately it is not uncommon for immigrants who do not yet have a defined status to fall for scams by people offering to get them a fake Social Security number, which can be risky.

A fake Social Security number can affect your credit history

Obtaining a fake SSN can negatively impact a person’s credit history, especially when they plan to rent or buy property in the United States.

When authorities are alerted of a fraudulent Social Security number, they will begin to investigate everything related to the person’s credit history. It could result in a sentence of up to 15 years in prison and considerable bank penalties. It can also hurt your ability to get loans and access credit.