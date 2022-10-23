What are the risks of using a fake Social Security number?
Know the risks of using a fake Social Security number! In the United States, Social Security numbers are issued by the Social Security Administration (SSA). Social Security cards are used as identification as well as to apply for jobs and obtain some government benefits.
In the United States, virtually all citizens, permanent residents and temporary workers receive a Social Security number. Unfortunately it is not uncommon for immigrants who do not yet have a defined status to fall for scams by people offering to get them a fake Social Security number, which can be risky.
A fake Social Security number can affect your credit history
Obtaining a fake SSN can negatively impact a person’s credit history, especially when they plan to rent or buy property in the United States.
When authorities are alerted of a fraudulent Social Security number, they will begin to investigate everything related to the person’s credit history. It could result in a sentence of up to 15 years in prison and considerable bank penalties. It can also hurt your ability to get loans and access credit.
There are health risks with fake Social Security cards
Generally, when a person goes to an emergency room or doctor’s office, they must provide their Social Security number. Giving wrong or false information will affect both your medical history and your ability to get health insurance in the future.
This poses a serious risk because, in addition to affecting your health, it could alert the authorities and the IRS, who could request an audit and subject you to an investigation that results in fines and possible jail time.
A fake Social Security number could result in a fraud conviction
Perhaps one of the most serious risks of using a fraudulent Social Security number is the possibility of receiving a jail sentence of up to 15 years and/or fines of up to $10,000. This creates a hardship from which it is very difficult to recover since you will have trouble finding a job and could even be deported.
Under section 141 of the Social Security Manual, authorities can charge people with criminal fraud for using a fake number. Undoubtedly, it is a legal situation that puts any future employment at risk. For this reason, it is important to obtain legal help to apply for a valid Social Security number.