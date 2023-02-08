Several Walmart stores are being temporarily closed due to theft and fires

Some Walmart stores will close temporarily.

The announcement comes after a warning from the CEO.

Walmart has faced record thefts and fires in some locations.

One of the largest supermarket chains in the United States, and the world, is going through a difficult situation. Walmart is being forced to temporarily close some stores after a rash of thefts and fires.

According to The Sun, Walmart has been forced to temporarily close several locations as the company continues to deal with a spike in self-checkout theft. With the impending closure due to “historically high” levels of theft, their stores are now paying the price.

Walmart is forced to temporarily close stores after high levels of theft and fires

The company is also dealing with a rash of fires. An Atlanta location in Vine City was temporarily closed twice last year, once in May and once before Christmas after arson fires occurred at the site and various locations in Georgia have been dealing with the same problem.

Last August, a Walmart in Peachtree City was temporarily closed after a 14-year-old girl started a fire in the store’s paper goods aisle. Locations in Alabama, Louisiana, New York, Colorado, and South Carolina have experienced the same problems in the last few months.