Several Walmart stores are being temporarily closed due to theft and fires
One of the largest supermarket chains in the United States, and the world, is going through a difficult situation. Walmart is being forced to temporarily close some stores after a rash of thefts and fires.
According to The Sun, Walmart has been forced to temporarily close several locations as the company continues to deal with a spike in self-checkout theft. With the impending closure due to “historically high” levels of theft, their stores are now paying the price.
Walmart is forced to temporarily close stores after high levels of theft and fires
The company is also dealing with a rash of fires. An Atlanta location in Vine City was temporarily closed twice last year, once in May and once before Christmas after arson fires occurred at the site and various locations in Georgia have been dealing with the same problem.
Last August, a Walmart in Peachtree City was temporarily closed after a 14-year-old girl started a fire in the store’s paper goods aisle. Locations in Alabama, Louisiana, New York, Colorado, and South Carolina have experienced the same problems in the last few months.
Various stores have been affected
On January 29, a fire broke out at a Walmart in Waukegan, Illinois, which caused the temporary closure of the store, according to The Sun. “We are outraged that someone intentionally torched our Waukegan store and forced us to temporarily close,” a Walmart representative told the outlet.
“We will assess any damage and reopen as quickly and safely as possible,” the company representative continued. Just days later, another Walmart store caught fire overnight in Holland, Ohio.
Problems for company administrators, employees and consumers
Fire crews told the news outlet that the Ohio blaze started after a paper towel dispenser caught fire. Meanwhile, the Holland location was also temporarily closed.
However, two locations in Atlanta were permanently closed after incidents related to the same issues, becoming a major problem for company administrators, employees and consumers.
What will happen to Walmart?
The latest blow to the retail giant comes after Walmart CEO Dough McMillon warned customers in December that thefts at the company are at a “historically high” level and remain a significant problem.
“It is higher than it has been historically,” he said in December according to The Sun. He also revealed that persistent shoplifting would lead to future store closures. As of now the exact number of branches that will temporarily close their doors is unknown.