Can I request an extension to file my taxes?
April 18 is the deadline to file your tax return. Learn how to request an extension to file taxes. Find out who is eligible for an extension.
- Who can request an extension to file taxes?
- April 18 is the deadline to file your tax return.
- Learn how to request an extension from the IRS.
The United States Internal Revenue Service has announced that the deadline to file your tax return is Tuesday, April 18, 2023. However, it is possible for some people to extend this date. Learn how!
In theory, all taxpayers have the opportunity to request an extension to file their taxes, although there are some cases where this situation becomes more urgent. Find out who can request an extension to file taxes and when it is a good idea.
4. Who can request an extension to file taxes? Citizens outside the United States
If you wonder who requests an extension and the most common circumstances for this, take into account that there are millions of US citizens living in other countries, which would make the process of filing their taxes more complicated.
Form 4868 establishes that all taxpayers who are outside the United States or Puerto Rico for work reasons at the time of the deadline established by the IRS will receive two extra months to complete their tax return.
3. People who have not gathered all their documentation
Sometimes, those who request extensions have had issues gathering all the necessary documentation or because they have lost an important document, such as a W-2 form, which is sent by your employer.
Another reason to delay filing is in order to perform a thorough review of your finances since there could be a benefit in adjusting deductions and credits, a process that takes time, but could reduce the amount of taxes you pay or increase your refund.
2. People who are in the military
Those who request an extension for taxes include people who work in the military or naval services and are outside the United States or Puerto Rico at the time of the filing deadline.
All people who prove they are outside the country will be granted an extension even if they are physically present in the United States on the deadline, which in 2023 will be April 18.
1. People who are going through an emergency
The Internal Revenue Service is empowered to grant extensions to anyone who requests them, including taxpayers who, for reasons of health or due to medical emergencies, are unable to complete their tax return.
The IRS does not ask reasons for those requesting an extension, but it is very clear about the fact that the extension does not eliminate the obligation to pay taxes on time so you may incur late fees or penalties if you owe taxes.