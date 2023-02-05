Who can request an extension to file taxes?

April 18 is the deadline to file your tax return.

Learn how to request an extension from the IRS.

The United States Internal Revenue Service has announced that the deadline to file your tax return is Tuesday, April 18, 2023. However, it is possible for some people to extend this date. Learn how!

In theory, all taxpayers have the opportunity to request an extension to file their taxes, although there are some cases where this situation becomes more urgent. Find out who can request an extension to file taxes and when it is a good idea.

4. Who can request an extension to file taxes? Citizens outside the United States

If you wonder who requests an extension and the most common circumstances for this, take into account that there are millions of US citizens living in other countries, which would make the process of filing their taxes more complicated.

Form 4868 establishes that all taxpayers who are outside the United States or Puerto Rico for work reasons at the time of the deadline established by the IRS will receive two extra months to complete their tax return.