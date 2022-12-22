Recall of frozen chicken entree sold at Walmart stores in the US

Recall of frozen chicken entree at Walmart stores.

The food may contain shrimp that was not listed on the label.

This could harm people with shellfish allergies. Officials issue a recall for frozen chicken entrees that were sold in Walmart stores in 28 states. InnovAsian Crispy Chicken with Almonds is being withdrawn from shelves since it may an allergenic agent, according to The Sun. The company’s quick actions will save consumers as some of the packages could contain shrimp, which some are severely allergic to. THE URGENT RECALL IS IN SEVERAL STATES The company has issued an urgent warning and is removing the potentially contaminated product from store shelves in 28 states. To give people an idea of ​​the magnitude of the problem, InnovAsian Cuisine Enterprises, Inc., is sold in over 1,300 Walmart stores, and is now seeking to recall its Crispy Chicken with Almonds product, as it may contains an allergenic agent that can cause harm to consumers.

ARE THEY RECALLING ALL THE PRODUCTS? The authorities have detailed that not all the products will be withdrawn, but only a certain number of batches and boxes that expire on May 24, 2023. This amounts to 6,013 pounds of chicken and they must be careful so that any of them no longer leave the store, although it has not been said what will be done with those that have already reached customers. In a statement, InnovAsian said the chicken "contained shrimp that were not listed on the product label due to mislabeling. Any consumer with a shellfish allergy who may have consumed this product should contact a physician. InnovAsian is working diligently with its retail customers in an effort to remove potentially affected products from store shelves and from distribution."

HAS ANYONE BECOME ILL? The company reported that consumers with a shellfish allergy are at risk of a reaction, however fortunately "no illnesses have been reported." In turn, Mountain View Packaging, LLC, mandated the recall, according to the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service. The agency said the company told them that a consumer identified shrimp in the chicken on the packages. They warned that there were no injuries and recommended that buyers return or discard the product. InnovAsian indicated it was an isolated incident.

HOW CAN YOU TELL IF YOU BOUGHT ONE OF THE AFFECTED MEALS? The company encourages customers with affected products to return them to the store where they were purchased. Additionally, customers can call 1-800-324-5140 for a refund or replacement. Walmart noted on its website that the recalls will be taken seriously. "Walmart and Sam's Club are committed to the health and safety of our customers and members and to providing products that are safe and compliant, all backed by our health and wellness, product safety and food safety professionals," said Walmart. "In the event a product is recalled, we work quickly to block the sale of the item and remove it from our stores and clubs."