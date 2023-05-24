456,000 waffle makers recalled after 34 people suffered burns
Wafflizer waffle maker recall. When we go to a store, we always hope to find a great product at an affordable price, but sometimes we don’t know what we are taking home. Recently, an urgent recall of waffle makers was issued by Empower Brands.
More than 400,000 waffle makers have been removed from the Empower Brands sales catalog due to a possible burn risk, according to authorities. If you have purchased the product, you are urged not to use it.
The PowerXL Stuffed Wafflizer could cause serious burns and the company has issued an immediate recall.
Empower Brands has received at least 44 reports that the product poses a burn risk. And that’s not all, according to USA Today, 34 people have already been injured while using the PowerXL Stuffed Wafflizer.
USA Today media also reported that at least three people needed medical attention for severe burns suffered while using the waffle maker, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) in a press release on Thursday, May 18.
«Hot pieces of the waffle or stuffing can be expelled from the waffle maker, posing a burn hazard. 34 burn injuries reported,» CPSC tweeted.
Stores such as Walmart, Kohls, Big Lots, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Best Buy, The Home Depot, Target, Sam’s Club and other online stores, including QVC, sold the waffle makers between July 2021 through last October, according to USA Today.
“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled PowerXL Model ESWM02 (five inch) and Model ESWM03 (seven inch) Stuffed Wafflizer waffle makers and contact Empower Brands to receive a free latch adaptor part and written instructions to complete the repair,» the CPSC stated.