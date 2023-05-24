456,000 waffle makers recalled after 34 people suffered burns

Waffle maker recall after dozens suffered burn injuries.

Over 400,000 Wafflizers were recalled.

At least three people required medical attention.

Wafflizer waffle maker recall. When we go to a store, we always hope to find a great product at an affordable price, but sometimes we don’t know what we are taking home. Recently, an urgent recall of waffle makers was issued by Empower Brands.

More than 400,000 waffle makers have been removed from the Empower Brands sales catalog due to a possible burn risk, according to authorities. If you have purchased the product, you are urged not to use it.

Waffle maker recall due to burn risk

The PowerXL Stuffed Wafflizer could cause serious burns and the company has issued an immediate recall.

Empower Brands has received at least 44 reports that the product poses a burn risk. And that’s not all, according to USA Today, 34 people have already been injured while using the PowerXL Stuffed Wafflizer.