Peru declares Mexican president 'persona non grata'

Peru declares Mexican president ‘persona non grata’

By 
  • Peru’s Congress takes action against AMLO.
  • Peru has declared the Mexican president ‘persona non grata’.
  • Tensions rise between Mexico and Peru.

AMLO is the second president to be declared ‘persona non grata’ in Peru. After the latest events occurring within the Peruvian government, the president of Mexico has been reluctant to accept the mandate of the Hispanic nation.

Now the Peruvian Congress has made the decision to declare him ‘persona non grata’ in its territory. They did the same with Colombia’s president a few months ago due to statements about the Peruvian army.

AMLO is declared ‘persona non grata’ in Peru

PHOTO Twitter

On Monday, May 22, it was announced that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador had been declared ‘persona non grata’ in Peru. It is the second time in just a couple of months that they have opted for this measure.

Peru’s Congress declared AMLO and Gustavo Petro ‘persona non grata’ due to their actions and comments regarding the country’s government.

Peru is angry with AMLO

PHOTO Twitter

According to El País, the Foreign Relations Commission of the legislature approved the motion in a large majority. There were 11 votes in favor, one against and three abstentions for AMLO. Gustavo Petro got 13 in favor, none against and three abstentions.

It is expected that the Ministry of the Interior and the Foreign Ministry will carry out the necessary actions, so that the president of Mexico cannot set foot in Peru while Dina Boluarte is president.

President of Mexico rejects Dina Boluarte’s mandate

PHOTO Twitter

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, was declared ‘persona non grata’ in Peru after saying: «Police march like Nazis against their people.» While in the case of AMLO, it was thanks to the fact that the ruler of Mexico refuses to accept Dina Boluarte’s mandate.

Since the end of last year, AMLO supported Pedro Castillo as the president of Peru. Therefore, he openly rejects the mandate of Dina Boluarte, as she resists handing over the presidency pro tempore of the Pacific Alliance since he does not consider her to be the legitimate president of Peru.

The ambassador of Mexico is expelled from Peru

PHOTO Twitter

In addition to declaring AMLO ‘persona non grata’ in Peru, measures were also taken against the Mexican ambassador. According to El País, Dina Boluarte ordered the expulsion of Pablo Monroy from Peru.

Meanwhile Manuel Talavera, the Peruvian ambassador in Mexico, was ordered to retire. While on the eve of the verdict of Congress for declaring AMLO ‘persona non grata’, he declared: «For me it is a sign of pride that those who act in this way declare me non pleasant. Is not correct.»

Today
Politics
