Target recalls nearly 5 million Threshold candles.

Customers reported severe burns and lacerations.

They urge customers not to use the faulty candles.

Target recalls nearly five million Threshold candles: The popular retailer is again suffering losses as they have just announced a recall for almost five million candles that have caused injuries.

According to ABC News, Target is recalling the candles because there have been reports of the jars breaking and customers suffering burns and lacerations.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) warned that these products must be pulled from store shelves.

The Threshold scented candles in the recall include: mint and eucalyptus, apple blossom, breeze, cinnamon. Target has a full list of the affected products on their website.