Target recalls nearly 5 million candles that could cause burns and lacerations
Target recalls nearly five million Threshold candles: The popular retailer is again suffering losses as they have just announced a recall for almost five million candles that have caused injuries.
According to ABC News, Target is recalling the candles because there have been reports of the jars breaking and customers suffering burns and lacerations.
The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) warned that these products must be pulled from store shelves.
The Threshold scented candles in the recall include: mint and eucalyptus, apple blossom, breeze, cinnamon. Target has a full list of the affected products on their website.
The candles caused burns and lacerations
According to ABC News, this issue with the candles is that the glass jars can crack and break, causing injuries and presenting a fire hazard.
The store reports they received 137 complaints. Target issued a statement saying customers should stop using the candles immediately. The candles can be returned for a full refund.
Target has been having other issues
On Wednesday, Target released a report indicating shoppers are spending less on clothes and more on necessities. This could be a sign of a looming recession.
According to CNN, Target’s total sales increased 0.5% during its final quarter from a year earlier. But digital sales fell and the company said shoppers are backing away from discretionary purchases in what chief executive Brian Cornell called a «very challenging environment» for consumers.