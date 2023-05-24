Mexico announces work visa program for Central Americans
Mexico announces work visa program for Central Americans. On Monday, May 22, the president of Mexico surprised everyone during his daily press conference by announcing Mexico will issue temporary work visas to Central American immigrants.
He has indicated that he will start a program to help Central American in Mexico by providing them with temporary work visas. The president announced when he would start this new initiative.
At the president’s daily press conference, known as La Mañanera, he announced the new initiative. He expressed his desire to help Central American immigrants in Mexico.
«This week I am going to present a program for our Central American brothers so that they can have temporary visas to work in public works in Mexico, so they be in our country legally with temporary work visas,» AMLO said at the press conference, according to EFE.
AMLO pointed out that Mexico pays well
“Salaries are also increasing in our country. On the Mayan Train the operators, drivers, workers are already earning more, because there is more demand for employment, so companies are paying more. These are attractive salaries to come, work 15 days and return,» the president said during his press conference.
And he indicated that the Mayan Train and the interoceanic corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec are in need of labor. «We need many ironworkers, welders, even engineers, professionals,» he said on Monday.
How will the visas be obtained?
So far AMLO has not provided more details about the program and he did not explain the process for obtaining these visas.
However, he did indicate that he is working jointly with the US president on immigration issues. «It is not correct to be rejecting migrants when labor is needed. If not, how is there going to be growth? There are places in the United States where there are no workers,» said López Obrador.