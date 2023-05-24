Mexico announces work visa program for Central Americans.

Mexico announces work visa program for Central Americans. On Monday, May 22, the president of Mexico surprised everyone during his daily press conference by announcing Mexico will issue temporary work visas to Central American immigrants.

He has indicated that he will start a program to help Central American in Mexico by providing them with temporary work visas. The president announced when he would start this new initiative.

At the president’s daily press conference, known as La Mañanera, he announced the new initiative. He expressed his desire to help Central American immigrants in Mexico.

«This week I am going to present a program for our Central American brothers so that they can have temporary visas to work in public works in Mexico, so they be in our country legally with temporary work visas,» AMLO said at the press conference, according to EFE.