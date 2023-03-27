Previously unpublished video of Rebecca Jones talking about death

A previously unpublished video of Rebecca Jones has surfaced.

Rebecca Jones speaks profoundly about death.

She made it a few months ago.

Previously unpublished video of Rebecca Jones. Mexican actress Rebecca Jones died on March 22. People are still processing her passing and how it occurred. Recently, details that very few people knew about the Cuna de Lobos actress have been revealed, such as that she had already planned her funeral well before she died.

Now TV Notas, has shared a video of the beautiful actress, and ex-wife of Alejandro Camacho, that had never been made public before. What Jones says is quite moving and can even be interpreted as a portent of what would happen to her.

Never-before-seen video of Rebecca Jones

A video in which Rebecca Jones speaks emotionally about how life should be and that you shouldn’t want anything has shaken the internet. TV Notas exclusively revealed these images where the actress makes some very moving statemetns.

The video was for the Tedex Woman campaign and was made a few months before she passed away. “Living fully aware, to get closer to the full divinity of our day to day, when the essential thing is the present moment,” the actress begins.