Previously unpublished video of Rebecca Jones talking about death
A previously unpublished video of Rebecca Jones has surfaced. Rebecca Jones speaks profoundly about death. She made it a few months ago.
Previously unpublished video of Rebecca Jones. Mexican actress Rebecca Jones died on March 22. People are still processing her passing and how it occurred. Recently, details that very few people knew about the Cuna de Lobos actress have been revealed, such as that she had already planned her funeral well before she died.
Now TV Notas, has shared a video of the beautiful actress, and ex-wife of Alejandro Camacho, that had never been made public before. What Jones says is quite moving and can even be interpreted as a portent of what would happen to her.
Never-before-seen video of Rebecca Jones
A video in which Rebecca Jones speaks emotionally about how life should be and that you shouldn’t want anything has shaken the internet. TV Notas exclusively revealed these images where the actress makes some very moving statemetns.
The video was for the Tedex Woman campaign and was made a few months before she passed away. “Living fully aware, to get closer to the full divinity of our day to day, when the essential thing is the present moment,” the actress begins.
Rebecca Jones’ moving words about death
What Rebecca Jones meant is that sometimes there is no time to waste if you want to do something. “If we leave the search for the essentials until tomorrow, today we may no longer comply with that and we feel that life has slipped through our fingers without really having enjoyed it. It may be that Mrs. Death appears to us when we least expect it.”
“Let’s make this facet our partner, our accomplice, our friend, and stop thinking that it will only come to us if we have a serious illness. Remember that the only thing that is needed to transcend is to be alive,” she said.
Did the Mexican actress sense her death?
Rebecca Jones did not limit herself to talking about death and from her perspective and how she has faced her own mortality after battling cancer. “Let us make death our ally, our accomplice, our friend. Let’s stop thinking that it will only come to us if we have a serious illness. Remember that the only thing that is needed to transcend is to be alive.”
“Not only do we know how to talk about her, we don’t know how to talk about her, because we don’t like her. And if for some reason it crosses our path and we lose a loved one or face the possibility of no longer being in this world. We throw ourselves into despair and drama. How curious that this is the only certain and sure thing that we have.” The actress concluded: “Living kills.”