She shares it on social media. A cheating boyfriend recently went viral on social media after he accidentally gave himself away in a photo he sent his girlfriend. He wanted to show her his hotel room on a trip and didn’t realize it included an important detail. According to Twitter user Karol Pabón, @kypabonn, the boyfriend lied abut a trip. He never imagined he’d give himself away. WHAT HAPPENED? A woman was messaging with her boyfriend on WhatsApp and asked him to show her the hotel he was staying at. He didn’t want her to question him so in an effort to appear innocent, he dug his own grave. Internet users couldn’t believe how he gave himself away almost immediately, giving his girlfriend no choice but to break up with him.

WHAT DID THE MESSAGES SAY? To convince his girlfriend that everything was up and up, the man took a picture of his hotel room: “And who are you staying with?” The woman asks because she noticed a strange detail in the photo. He said, “I’m alone, but it’s a business room, so there are two beds.” She asked him if there was anyone else staying there and mentioned a woman he had met there: “And you took her to your room?” To which he replied: “But not her in my bed, we met on the plane and we ordered a taxi.” And he added in two languages: “Yes, but nothing. She got her suitcase and now she is back with her friend.”.

WHAT WAS IN THE PHOTO? In the image you can see the room, with two beds and in the reflection of the mirror you can see the man taking the photo. There are clothes and some bags on the bed. The room seems somewhat luxurious, however, that was not what caught his girlfriend’s attention…. So far the post has 11 million views, close to 92,000 likes and more than 3,000 comments from users who disapprove of the man. Many mock him for making such an obvious mistake when taking the photo

WHAT WAS THE MISTAKE? In the photograph you can see there is a white handbag sitting on the bed, so it’s obvious there is a woman there. People began to comment: “It reminded me at the same time that I caught something like this because of the reflection of the person’s face in an empty glass that was on the table where he ‘was alone’ and also because there was another drink in the background. Hahaha so basic, now he makes me laugh so much.” Others said: “Let’s see, just to summarize, did the guy send you a photo of a hotel where he is with someone else? And the excuse he gave you was that he met her at the airport and they took the same taxi, but she’s staying somewhere else? To this she replied: “Hahahaha yes, that was the best thing he could come up with.”