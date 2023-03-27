Rebecca Jones’s friend says the actress planned her funeral long ago (VIDEO)
A close friend of Rebecca Jones speaks. She says the actress had planned her funeral long ago. She talked about what happened to Rebecca.
- A close friend of Rebecca Jones speaks.
- She says the actress had planned her funeral long ago.
- She talked about what happened to Rebecca.
Rebecca Jones’s friend speaks out. Mexican actress Rebecca Jones died on Wednesday at 65 years of age. She had a 40-years career with roles on soap operas, movies and theater. In Mexico, many fans of the popular star were quite shocked by the news.
Some of her friends have spoken publicly about her death. A close friend of the Cuna de Lobos actress revealed that Rebecca Jones had been quietly planning her funeral for some time. Did she know what would happen?
Rebecca Jones had planned her funeral long ago
A few hours after Mexican actress Rebecca Jones’ death was reported, a very close friend of hers named Ana Celia Urquidi, according to TV Notas, said that Jones had already planned her funeral.
“She sent me an email and said, ‘This is how I want my funeral to be,’ and that’s what we’re going to do. We are going to pay homage, we will do it, we have to prepare it, of course, because this caught us by surprise, we will do her funeral as she deserves, with the people she loved and as she wanted,” she told the press.
Did Rebecca Jones know the end was near?
In addition, Ana Celia Urquidi was asked about whether Rebecca predicted her own death. She responded: “Rebecca is not this person who doesn’t have the ability to enjoy life. I think it is very important to remember and know what our dear Rebecca wanted, how she wanted to live her life, how she wanted to go,” she told the Eden Dorantes.
The official statement about Jones’ death from her publicist Danna Vázquez reads: “With deep sadness we want to report the death of our beloved and admired Rebecca Anne Jones Fuentes (May 21, 1957-March 22, 2023).”
Rebecca made a request before she died
Ana Celia Urquidi, revealed that Rebecca did not want everyone to go around crying and sad. She stressed that she did all the planning and left her, her friend Celia, in charge of the funeral preparations.
“I want to insist a lot on what a blessing to be able to plan your last days, months, weeks, years… because none of us know it. Having this privilege is a gift, the truth is that she planned it that way, with a great attitude, with great interest. I want this, I don’t want the press, I don’t want a funeral, I don’t want everyone crying,” she said. .
Will Alejandro Camacho attend the funeral?
Finally, they asked Rebecca Jones’s friend if the singer’s ex-husband, Alejandro Camacho, would attend the funeral. “I don’t know. I have a close relationship with Rebecca, with her son Max from her. I can tell you that here we are the people she wanted, ”she replied.
Jones was married to actor Alejandro Camacho for 25 years. They divorced in 2011.