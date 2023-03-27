A close friend of Rebecca Jones speaks.

She says the actress had planned her funeral long ago.

She talked about what happened to Rebecca.

Rebecca Jones’s friend speaks out. Mexican actress Rebecca Jones died on Wednesday at 65 years of age. She had a 40-years career with roles on soap operas, movies and theater. In Mexico, many fans of the popular star were quite shocked by the news.

Some of her friends have spoken publicly about her death. A close friend of the Cuna de Lobos actress revealed that Rebecca Jones had been quietly planning her funeral for some time. Did she know what would happen?

Rebecca Jones had planned her funeral long ago

A few hours after Mexican actress Rebecca Jones’ death was reported, a very close friend of hers named Ana Celia Urquidi, according to TV Notas, said that Jones had already planned her funeral.

“She sent me an email and said, ‘This is how I want my funeral to be,’ and that’s what we’re going to do. We are going to pay homage, we will do it, we have to prepare it, of course, because this caught us by surprise, we will do her funeral as she deserves, with the people she loved and as she wanted,” she told the press.