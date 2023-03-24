Search

Press "Enter" to search and "ESC" to close.
Inicio » English » Today » Humberto Zurita learned of Rebecca Jones’ death during a live interview (VIDEO)

Humberto Zurita learned of Rebecca Jones’ death during a live interview (VIDEO)

By 
Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín
Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas
  • Renowned actress Rebecca Jones passed away.
  • Celebrities have offered their condolences.
  • Humberto Zurita found out about the tragic news during a live interview.

Humberto Zurita found out about Rebecca Jones’ death during a live interview. In the early hours of Wednesday, March 22, the tragic news that beloved Mexican soap opera actress Rebecca Jones had died was announced.

Multiple celebrities have begun to share messages mourning the loss of the renowned actress. Actor Humberto Zurita, who had a relationship with Jones, learned of her death while doing a live interview.

Humberto Zurita found out about Rebecca Jones’ death in a live interview

Humberto Zurita found out about the death of Rebecca Jones in a live interview
PHOTO Twitter

Humberto Zurita found out about Rebecca Jones’ death during an impromptu live interview. Presenter Javier Poza called the actor hoping to obtain a statement from him about the news.

However, Poza did not expect to become the bearer of bad news for Humberto Zurita. The presenter took the actor completely by surprise by asking him for a statement about Rebecca Jones’ death.

Humberto Zurita’s reaction to the tragic news

Humberto Zurita found out surprisingly about the death of Rebecca Jones in a live interview
PHOTO Twitter

Humberto Zurita found out about Rebecca Jones’ death during an on-air telephone call with Javier Poza. The Mexican actor was taken completely off-guard.

“I am looking for a statement from you regarding the sad departure of Rebecca Jones,” began Poza. Zurita made a loud sound of surprise and said: “Oh, don’t tell me that!” Poza regretted breaking the news of Jones’ death.

Humberto Zurita mourns Rebecca Jones

He shared his feelings after learning of the death of Jones
PHOTO Twitter

Once Javier Poza told Humberto Zurita that Rebecca Jones had died, the Mexican actor expressed his feelings about the unfortunate loss. “I’m so sorry” the actor began.

“The last thing I knew was that she was very ill, that she had relapsed,” Zurita said. “It takes me by surprise and I am very sorry because she was a great woman and a great mother and the wife of a great friend of mine who is Alejandro, or ex-wife.”

How Humberto Zurita will remember Rebecca Jones

He revealed how he will remember the deceased actress
PHOTO Youtube

Humberto Zurita told Javier Poza how he would remember Rebecca Jones. “We worked together for a long time and we were also a couple,” Zurita began, “I will remember her with great affection as a very intense woman in everything she did, very passionate.”

“First of all, with great respect for Alejandro, for his son, her passing hurts me a lot, especially because she was fighting a war against this disease,” Zurita explained.

Etiquetas: , , ,
Today
Related post
Regresar al Inicio
ADVERTISEMENT
Related Stories

Humberto Zurita learned of Rebecca Jones’ death during a live interview (VIDEO)

Eye drops that were recalled for containing bacteria have caused 3 deaths
Accidente automovilístico en EEUU dejó cuatro niños muertos

5 teenagers killed in a single car accident in Mississippi
Shutterstock

Mass shooting in West Baltimore leaves 1 dead, 5 injured including a teenager

Colorado dentist poisons his wife and ends up behind bars (VIDEO)