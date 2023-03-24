Renowned actress Rebecca Jones passed away.

Celebrities have offered their condolences.

Humberto Zurita found out about the tragic news during a live interview.

Humberto Zurita found out about Rebecca Jones’ death during a live interview. In the early hours of Wednesday, March 22, the tragic news that beloved Mexican soap opera actress Rebecca Jones had died was announced.

Multiple celebrities have begun to share messages mourning the loss of the renowned actress. Actor Humberto Zurita, who had a relationship with Jones, learned of her death while doing a live interview.

Humberto Zurita found out about Rebecca Jones’ death in a live interview

Humberto Zurita found out about Rebecca Jones’ death during an impromptu live interview. Presenter Javier Poza called the actor hoping to obtain a statement from him about the news.

However, Poza did not expect to become the bearer of bad news for Humberto Zurita. The presenter took the actor completely by surprise by asking him for a statement about Rebecca Jones’ death.