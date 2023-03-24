Alejandro Camacho said goodbye to Rebecca Jones

Many mourn the death of Mexican actress Rebecca Jones.

She died surrounded by her family.

Did her ex-husband, actor Alejandro Camacho, say goodbye to her?

On Wednesday, March 22, beloved Mexican actress Rebecca Jones, star of movies and soap operas such as Cuna de Lobos and Imperio de Cristal died. The news was released by her representative who issued a statement first thing in the morning.

“It is with deep sadness that we want to report the death of our beloved and admired Rebecca Anne Jones Fuentes,” her representatives reported Wednesday. She “was accompanied at all times by her loved ones, she left in peace and with deep gratitude to her audience for whom she worked all her life.”

Did Alejandro Camacho say goodbye to Rebecca Jones?

The actress passed away on Wednesday after a long battle with ovarian cancer. She was 65. Jones was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2017, it went into remission but she finally succumbed to illness early Wednesday morning.

Celebrities immediately lamented the terrible news on social media. It has also been revealed that her ex-husband, actor Alejandro Camacho, was able to say goodbye to the woman who once was his wife.