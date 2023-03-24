Alejandro Camacho said goodbye to Rebecca Jones
Many mourn the death of Mexican actress Rebecca Jones. She died surrounded by her family. Did her ex-husband, actor Alejandro Camacho, say goodbye to her?
On Wednesday, March 22, beloved Mexican actress Rebecca Jones, star of movies and soap operas such as Cuna de Lobos and Imperio de Cristal died. The news was released by her representative who issued a statement first thing in the morning.
“It is with deep sadness that we want to report the death of our beloved and admired Rebecca Anne Jones Fuentes,” her representatives reported Wednesday. She “was accompanied at all times by her loved ones, she left in peace and with deep gratitude to her audience for whom she worked all her life.”
Did Alejandro Camacho say goodbye to Rebecca Jones?
The actress passed away on Wednesday after a long battle with ovarian cancer. She was 65. Jones was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2017, it went into remission but she finally succumbed to illness early Wednesday morning.
Celebrities immediately lamented the terrible news on social media. It has also been revealed that her ex-husband, actor Alejandro Camacho, was able to say goodbye to the woman who once was his wife.
Did she know she was going to die?
Mexican journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante announced on Sale el Sol that Rebecca Jones had died surrounded by her family. He also revealed on his program that Alejandro Camacho was devastated by his ex’s illness.
“She died with her son Maximiliano, with Alejandro Camacho, the young man was devastated, Alejandro had spoken with him. They told Camacho that it was Rebecca’s last day, that she wouldn’t make it through the night. Camacho was eating and was devastated, extremely sad and came to Rebecca’s house to say goodbye to her,” said the journalist.
Rebecca Jones was surrounded by her family
“The world of entertainment is mourning the passing of actress #RebeccaJones at the age of 65. Despite the adversities that she faced in her life, she never gave up. She said goodbye to this world accompanied by her most loved ones,” can be read on the video of Sale el Sol.
Jones was born in Mexico City on May 21, 1957. Her father was originally from California and her Mexican mother was the fourth of six children. She spent her adolescence in California where she took her first steps in acting, a calling she’d had since childhood, according to The Associated Press.
Her relationship with Camacho
Her first role in soaps was on El Amor Nunca Muere in 1982. Silvia Pinal, Sylvia Pasquel and the late Christian Bach were also in the cast. In 1986 she nabbed one of her most famous roles, appearing in the telenovela Cuna de Lobos, as Vilma De la Fuente de Larios.
There she worked with Alejandro Camacho, and married him that same year. They were married for 26 years and had a son, Maximiliano.