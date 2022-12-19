A video of Argentina’s play in the World Cup final.

How the 2022 World Cup final took place.

Was the win controversial?

Goals by Lionel Messi and Angel Di María had Argentina leading 2-0 against France at halftime in the World Cup final. Messi opened the scoring after 23 minutes at the Lusail stadium after being awarded a penalty due to a clumsy foul committed by Ousmane Dembélé on Di María.

The second Argentinian goal happened at 36 minutes after a brilliant counterattack, with the participation of Messi and exquisite definition by Di María. By making his sixth goal in this World Cup, Messi was provisionally the top scorer, one ahead of the French star Kylian Mpappé.

Was it really a controversial play?

In a video on Twitter, you can analyze the play where several people say that this should not have been the case. The Albiceleste went up on the scoreboard thanks to Messi’s penalty and many people say that it was quite controversial. Four of his goals have come from penalties. However, the latter emphasize that it should not have been that way.

