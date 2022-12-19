IT WAS NOT A PENALTY? The controversial video of Argentina’s play against France in the World Cup
A video of Argentina's play in the World Cup final. How the 2022 World Cup final took place. Was the win controversial?
Goals by Lionel Messi and Angel Di María had Argentina leading 2-0 against France at halftime in the World Cup final. Messi opened the scoring after 23 minutes at the Lusail stadium after being awarded a penalty due to a clumsy foul committed by Ousmane Dembélé on Di María.
The second Argentinian goal happened at 36 minutes after a brilliant counterattack, with the participation of Messi and exquisite definition by Di María. By making his sixth goal in this World Cup, Messi was provisionally the top scorer, one ahead of the French star Kylian Mpappé.
Was it really a controversial play?
In a video on Twitter, you can analyze the play where several people say that this should not have been the case. The Albiceleste went up on the scoreboard thanks to Messi’s penalty and many people say that it was quite controversial. Four of his goals have come from penalties. However, the latter emphasize that it should not have been that way.
El Comercio announced that it was carried out by the left band, the referee, indicated the maximum penalty. The 10 Albiceleste, with great coldness, scored against Hugo Lloris and became the World Cup scorer, according to CNN.
Argentina and France tied 2-2 go into extra time in the final
Argentina and France went into extra time in the final of the world Cup when they were tied 2-2 after 90 minutes. With a double by Kylian Mbappé, Mbappé released a penalty at 80, after a foul committed by Nicolás Otamendi, and then made it 2-2.
Argentina had taken the lead with goals from Lionel Messi and Angel Di María in the first half. Messi opened the scoring in the 23rd minute by awarding a penalty after a clumsy foul committed by Ousmane Dembélé on Di María, the Associated Press reported.
Lionel Messi and Ángel Di María score
The second Argentinian goal happened at 36 minutes after a brilliant counterattack, with the participation of Messi and exquisite definition by Di María. Argentina seeks its third title after winning in 1978 and 1986.
France is also going for a third star and becoming the first selection defending the title from Brazil in 1958 and 1962. Les Bleus were also crowned in 1998. Goals from Lionel Messi and Angel Di María gave Argentina a 2-0 lead against France at halftime in the World Cup final.