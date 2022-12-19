Soccer legend and illustrious coach dies.

Relatives of Sinisa Mihajlovic confirmed his death.

Mihajlovic’s long football career.

Serbian coach and former soccer player Sinisa Mihajlovic dies. As we celebrate the World Cup, no one would have imagined that the news of so many deaths in the soccer world would be announced. Now, illustrious Serbian soccer coach, and former player, Sinisa Mihajlovic has died of leukemia.

According to Diez, Mihajlovic’s wife and family sadly confirmed the death of the beloved ex-soccer player. It should be noted that Sinisa and his wife had five children.

Serbian coach and former soccer player Sinisa Mihajlovic dies

PHOTO: Getty Images

ESPN Deportes announced that Sinisa Mihajlovic died in a hospital in Rome on Friday at the age of 53. The coach died from leukemia that was diagnosed in 2019.

His family released the news through the Italian agency ANSA. “His wife Arianna, with his children Viktorija, Virginia, Miroslav, Dusan and Nikolas, his granddaughter Violante, his mother Vikyorija and his brother Drazen, from a place of pain communicate the tragic and untimely death of their exemplary husband, father, son and brother, Sinisa Mihajlovic.” Filed Under: Serbian soccer coach Sinisa Mihajlovic dies