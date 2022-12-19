Serbian soccer coach and former player Sinisa Mihajlovic dies at 53 (PHOTOS)
Serbian coach and former soccer player Sinisa Mihajlovic dies. As we celebrate the World Cup, no one would have imagined that the news of so many deaths in the soccer world would be announced. Now, illustrious Serbian soccer coach, and former player, Sinisa Mihajlovic has died of leukemia.
According to Diez, Mihajlovic’s wife and family sadly confirmed the death of the beloved ex-soccer player. It should be noted that Sinisa and his wife had five children.
PHOTO: Getty Images
ESPN Deportes announced that Sinisa Mihajlovic died in a hospital in Rome on Friday at the age of 53. The coach died from leukemia that was diagnosed in 2019.
His family released the news through the Italian agency ANSA. "His wife Arianna, with his children Viktorija, Virginia, Miroslav, Dusan and Nikolas, his granddaughter Violante, his mother Vikyorija and his brother Drazen, from a place of pain communicate the tragic and untimely death of their exemplary husband, father, son and brother, Sinisa Mihajlovic."
“He bravely fought a horrible disease”
The statement issued by the Italian agency indicated that the soccer coach’s family was quite emotional, saying that he was a great man, a professional and that he fought against leukemia as hard as he could: “A unique man, an extraordinary professional, helpful and good to everyone, who bravely fought against a horrible disease.”
"We thank the doctors and nurses who have treated him over the years, with love and respect. Sinisa will always be with us. I live with all the love that he gave us," continues the family statement, according to ESPN Deportes.
Sinisa Mihajlovic’s career as a soccer coach and player
Sinisa moved away from coaching football after his leukemia started getting worse because despite the fact that it was detected in 2019 and it was treated over time, he quickly relapsed.
According to Medio Tiempo, in January 2019 Mihajlovic became a coach for the Bologna team, after a year-long stint with the same team in 2008.
Many say goodbye to the football legend
In 1992, Mihajlovic made a big leap after arriving in Italy and managing the Roma team. After spending two years with Roma, he signed with Lazio, finally leaving in 2006. The death of the former soccer player has been pretty shocking, and several top sports figures and fans have said goodbye on social media.
Bologna FC said goodbye with the following words: "Goodbye teacher, you will always live in our hearts." They also wrote quite moving words: "His pure class as a footballer and coach, his strength and humanity are an example that leaves an indelible mark on Italian and world football."